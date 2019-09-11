Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Aug. 26-30:
CIVIL SUITS
Craig Mark Lousteau v. Stanley Millien, Leasing Ltd., Acar., State Farm Insurance Co. and Foremost Insurance Co., damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Trenton Hebert, miscellaneous.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Irfan Rende, promissory note.
Double D Trucking LLC and Dalverin Barney v. Shelter General Insurance Co. and Tri State Refrigeration Inc, damages.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Synchrony Bank Ebay Mastercard v. Tange Dixon, overdraft.
Capital One Bank NA v. Barbara L. Bayhi, open account.
Capital One Bank Na v. Ebony LeBlanc, open account.
Capital One Bank Na v. Javonda Jenkins, open account.
Discover Bank v. Stephen B. Reed Sr., open account.
Cavalry Spv I LLC Assignee and Citibank Na v. Jennifer Rostafin, open account.
Ambassador Collection Services LLC dba LBCC v. Adam Dunbar, monies due.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Blaise Joseph Hebert, open account.
Oscar D. Wood III and Linda Rivere Wood v. Charles C. Stafford and Sonya M. Stafford, injunction.
Pelican State Credit Union v. Blaise Joseph Hebert, executory process.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Joseph Fusilier and Virginia Fusilier, promissory note.
Capital One Bank USA v. Brian R. Sincere, open account.
Tim Raiford and Jeanne Raiford v. Adrian Moore, overdraft.
Robert Talbot v. Security First LLC, liquidation.
Robert Talbot v. Ascension RV & Boat Storage LLC, liquidation.
Gulfside Supply Inc dba Supply Gulfeagle v. Precision Roof Contractors Inc, Joseph Messina Jr. and Scott Carlton, executory judgment.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp. v. Frederick H. Welsh and Paula Tustin Welsh, executory process.
Aubrey Larroquette, (individual on behalf of) Matthew Larroquette and Parker Minor Larroquette v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins., Constance K. Landry and Metlife Auto & Home Insurance Agency, damages.
Citibank Na v. Michelle Coddington, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Sonia Fleming and Derick Fleming, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Earl Johnson Jr., open account.
Charlaine V. Whann, Dalvin Villeneuve and Mitzi V. Hoog Pate v. Scott Villeneuve, partition of property.
Daryl Jackson and Terrylynn Matthews v. Gregory Chance and Permanent General Assurance Corp. Ohio, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Matthew W. Kivett, open account.
State of Louisiana v. Chaise N. Curtis, forfeiture/seizure.
State of Louisiana v. Travis Jermaine Darville, forfeiture/seizure.
Ivey Turner and Sonya R. Turner v. Ronald G. Boughton and Barbara B. Boughton, quiet tax title.
Investors BMO dba Boardwalk Investors Boardwalk v. Mardelle Anderson Claitor, Mac Living Trust, United States of America, of Treasury Department, Internal Revenue Service, Yancie Defilippo and Wesley Benjamin Valentine, quiet tax title.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Helena M. Johnson, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Terri Coates, open account.
VIP Remodeling Construction Inc. v. Terrica T. Matthews, contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Thomas Guillot, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dominique Haughton, open account.
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Ryan Andrews, contract.
National Bank Department Stores v. Faye Sylvester, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Farrell Joseph Jeanis, executory judgment.
Jasmine Obo Rogers v. Taylortec Inc, damages.
Eliska S. Green v. Dolgencorp LLC dba General Dollar, damages.
Louisiana Community Technical College and Northshore Technical College v. Tomlando Hatcher and Sno's Seafood & Steakhouse Inc, executory judgment.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Edwin J. Boquet, executory judgment.
Chevis Boone and Carlie D. Boone v. Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. and National General Insurance Co., damages.
Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC v. Jessie Lauren Zeringue aka Jessie L. Zeringue aka Jessie Zeringue, Anna M. Bieber aka Anna Bieber, executory process.
Wells Fago Bank Na v. Cedric R. May aka Cedric May, Sasha C. May aka Sasha May, promissory note.
Donrielle Alsay v. Penn National Gaming Incaka, Png Associationed Gaming & Leisure dba L'auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge, ABC Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC v. Legacy Measurement Solutions Inc, breach of contract.
Bankunited NA v. Adam Kaloyares aka Adam M. Kaloyares, executory process.
Greogry Smith v. Landry Properties & Investments LLC, Western World Insurance Co. and Darbin Properties LLC, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Chelsey LeBlanc, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marcus Williams, child support.
Brooke Sullivan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bradley Campo, child support.
Lakin Leboeuf, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gilbert Leboeuf, child support.
Kendrix Starks, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tyrese Wise, child support.
Keaunte Turner, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Justin Lodge, child support.
Lamikka Jackson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tremaine Brown, child support.
Evan Fontenot v. Quynh Nguyen, divorce.
Venessa Foreman, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tremayne Stephens, child support.
Emily Ali v. Amir Ali, divorce.
Heather Renee Rills v. Joseph Eugene Rills, divorce.
Eydie Maggio v. Anthony Maggio III, divorce.
Otis Honor v. Latoya Lacey Honor, divorce.
Whitney D. Williams v. Kendrid Williams, divorce.
Melanie E. Peterson v. Shannon D. Templet, divorce.
Dede Darlene Olinde v. Gary Wayne Olinde Sr., divorce.
Kayla Lambert, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Bruce Devaux, paternity.
Montoya Thomas, Louisiana State Department Children & Family v. Dwayne Ben, paternity.
Darienne Cain, state Department of Children and Family Services and Karson Cain v. Winn Trevonte, paternity.
Brianda Byrd, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Chad Dunbar, paternity.
Courtney Corley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Ensor, paternity.
Todd Yates Purser v. Alexandria Purser, divorce.
Eloy G. Anzaldua Jr. v. Anna Isabel Anzaldua, divorce.
Donna Lee Brown v. Frederick D. Brown, divorce.
Norris L. Brown II v. Ginger M. Brown, divorce.
Camellia Zeller Alessi and Rick Anthony Alessi v. Regime Matrimonial, matrimonial agreement.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Beverly Holbert Montero
Succession of Anita Irene Spiller Hugh
Succession of Ruth Catherine Chaney
Succession of Richard L. Gentry
Succession of George Lewis Mitchell, Hilda Smith Mitchell
Succession of Freddie McNabb Jr.