Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa was acquitted Wednesday of election bribery allegations that lingered over him and his administration for nearly two years.
State District Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. found prosecutors failed to prove that A. Wayne Lawson was offered cash and a parish job on the condition he withdraw from the November 2016 Gonzales City Council race against incumbent Neal Bourque.
In granting the acquittal, Kliebert accepted a motion for a directed verdict from Matassa’s defense team after prosecutors rested Wednesday afternoon. That means the 23rd Judicial District Court judge found they failed to meet the minimum burden to prove their case against Ascension’s top elected executive.
The ruling is vindication for Matassa. He has maintained his innocence, claiming the $1,200 loan and job help he offered to an old friend had been twisted into a political cloud. He endured months of negative news coverage after the allegations and secret recordings of his conversations with Lawson first came to light in August 2016.
Lawson had worked with Wade Petite, a local news website publisher and political critic, to secretly record Matassa and Gonzales businessman Olin Berthelot allegedly making the purported bribe and to publicize them on the internet.
In March 2017, Matassa was indicted on bribery with Berthelot, his longtime friend and political ally; the Parish Council then issued a non-binding vote of no confidence against Matassa.
Not long afterward, a local group of business people began publicly pushing for changes to the home rule charter to do away with the parish’s elected president in favor of an appointed parish manager.
Upon Kliebert’s ruling Tuesday afternoon, half of the courtroom erupted into applause from the friends and family of Matassa who had followed the day-and-a-half trial. Bailiffs sternly warned the gaggle to be quiet and remind them they were in a courtroom. Matassa had risked jail time and being removed from office if he had been convicted.
"Thank God, and I believe in the legal system,” Matassa told reporters after the ruling Wednesday clearing his name. “My momma always said, 'The devil works 24/7, but God is great.'"
Matassa waived his right to a jury. Prosecutors cannot appeal Kliebert's ruling, so his decision is final.
Leaving the courthouse with his colleagues and investigators, Assistant Attorney General Jeff Traylor said they were disappointed with the ruling and would have liked to have tried the case in front of a jury.
But Traylor said he respects the process and Judge Kliebert's decision, adding Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry will continue to take corruption cases seriously.
During trial, prosecutors introduced as evidence a key recording of an initial July 27, 2016, meeting among Lawson, Matassa and Berthelot in which the race, job offer and cash were discussed a few days after Lawson qualified to run in the election.
The state also introduced the $1,050 in cash, parish job application and candidacy withdrawal form left for Lawson at Berthelot's office two days later, on the deadline to withdraw from the Council Division E race. The remainder of the $1,200 Lawson wanted was short that day.
And, prosecutors were able to elicit testimony that took the court through the basic elements of the alleged bribery scheme from the initial meeting on July 27, 2016, to the attempt to finalize the alleged deal on the morning of July 29, 2016.
They called for testimony from parish employees whom Matassa called and directed to act on Lawson’s behalf: a building official who checked out a food trailer Lawson wanted fixed, a parish road maintenance official who agreed to interview Lawson for a job, and a parish health unit director who agreed to notarize Lawson’s withdrawal form on her day off.
Prosecutors also called to the stand Berthelot and his employees from his Bayou Financial Services office in Gonzales and a sister company about how they handled the job application, the withdrawal form and the cash and made sure it was prepared for Lawson to fill out and pick up the morning the candidacy withdrawal form was due.
Also testifying for the state were Wade Petite, publisher of the Pelican Post, and political insider Dustin Clouatre, a tech-savvy friend of Petite's, who were asked to describe how they set up the recording operation for Lawson and their motivations in what Petite described as a sting on Matassa and Berthelot.
Prosecutor Traylor argued Wednesday that, under the law, the state didn’t need to show that all these activities were in exchange for Lawson’s dropping out of the race but only with the intent to “secure” that action from the candidate.
Traylor played a recording of Matassa telling Lawson in the July 27, 2016, meeting that he and Berthelot didn’t want him to run against the incumbent councilman, Bourque, a statement Traylor said proved their intent.
Judge Kliebert didn’t accept that argument, finding prosecutors needed to show that all the acts by Matassa and Berthelot were a quid pro quo deal for Lawson to drop out the race and prove the bribery count beyond a reasonable doubt.
Kliebert did find Matassa and Berthelot made clear they didn’t want Lawson to run against Bourque. But Kliebert also noted instances in which Matassa and Berthelot appeared to indicate that Lawson would get a parish job and the cash even if he stayed in the race and suggestions those offers predated Lawson’s election bid. Lawson wanted most of the cash to fix his food trailer.
Berthelot, who took a plea deal with prosecutors for a reduced charge, testified repeatedly that the cash and job offer were not a bribe and that he never heard Matassa connect them with Lawson's withdrawal from the race.
Berthelot recounted for prosecutors an unrecorded telephone conversation Matassa had said he had with Lawson shortly before Lawson was supposed to pick up the cash at Lawson’s office on July 29, 2016.
Berthelot said Matassa told Lawson that if he gave Lawson an extra $900 for his food trailer, the money wasn't a bribe. Berthelot repeated the expletive Matassa purportedly used in the conversation denying any bribe was happening.
The judge also pointed to a telephone conversation in which Matassa is recorded telling Lawson on July 28, 2016, a day after their initial meeting in Berthelot's office, that Lawson would still have a parish job even if he ran for City Council.
Before the ruling, Unglesby told Kliebert that a lot happened after that initial conversation among Lawson, Berthelot and Matassa and there was never an “or else” shown to show Lawson wouldn’t get the job or cash if he didn’t withdraw.
Amid those questions, prosecutors chose to rest their case Wednesday and not recall Lawson possibly to fill in many of those questions after a brief and combative turn on the stand Tuesday.