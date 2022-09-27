The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 15-22:
Sept. 15
Watis, Destiny Nicole: 9128 Ester St., Convent; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
McZeal, Seanwitt Royace: 9369 West Park Lane, Gonzales; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Donaldson, Brandon: 1327 E. La. 30, No. 30, Gonzales; Age: 34; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Anderson, Carmille Paul: 37343 Anderson Road Unit A, Geismar; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response
Dunbar, Canaan Johnson: 6409 Patio Court, Gonzales; Age: 40; criminal trespass/all other, simple battery
James, Ronika Marie: 3512 Dalton St., No. 62, Baton Rouge; Age: 29; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Blackwell, Adam Hampton: 37216 White Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; parole violation, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Sept. 16
Barbee, Travell J.: 40290 Toby Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired motor vehicle insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, no motor vehicle insurance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Foreman III, David I.: 12187 La. 73, Geismar; Age: 29; flight from an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Williams, Michael L.: 12454 Deck Blvd., Geismar; Age: 50; violations of protective orders
Fisher, Jacob Denson: 23000 Walker South Road, Walker; Age: 52; hold for other agency, criminal trespass/all other theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Stingley, Ollie Letha: 38108 Pauline St., Prairieville; Age: 45; state probation violation, theft less than $1,000, unauthorized use of SNAP benefits or supplemental nutrition assistance program benefit access devices
Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 6672 La. 308, Belle Rose; Age: 35; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violations of protective orders
Medaries, Blaze Roy: 141 Graves St., Slaughter; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Lavigne, Levi: 14491 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ison, Brian: address unknown; Age: 47; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Smith, Drake A.: 18182 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Robinson, Kevin Dushawn: 12013 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation
Sept. 17
Trujillo, Elicio Espindola: 15776 Marjorie Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 38; obedience to police officers and traffic signs, driver must be licensed, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Rodriguez, Ulises: 12400 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-first
Randazzo, Jeremy Joseph: 37084 Sue St., Geismar; Age: 31; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hunt, Jeffery J,: 37295 La. 621, Prairieville; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Franklin, Chancya Rayon: 800 Grinage St., Houma; Age: 25; criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000
Abadie Jr., Thomas Charles: 122106 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; Age: 57; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple battery
Venezia, Amy Corrin, 6360 Nesting Drive, Gonzales; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Johnson, Mark Anthony: 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 46; resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Donald Jr., Jerry: 2125 Silverest Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 46; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Trigg-Williams, Tristin: 38119 Stanley St., Prairieville; Age: 21; armed robbery
Williams, Amanda: 38119 Stanley St., Prairieville; Age: 64; armed robbery, principals
Sept. 18
Leblanc, Victoria: 1134 E. Paula St., St. Amant; Age: 32; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Taylor, Lacey: 11260 Tracy St., St Amant; Age: 37; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Johnson, Melanie: 2317 S. Edward Ave., Gonzales; Age: 37; theft less than $1,000
Sept. 19
Mitchell, Israel: 39125 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Mitchell, Emanuel: 39125 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery
White, Antoine Marvell: 1313 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant
Tranchina, Gabriel Raphael: 30794 Burgess Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 26; battery of emergency room personnel or a health care provider
Waller, Billy Joel: 31215 Suzie Circle N., Denham Springs; Age: 42; hold for other agency, misrepresentation during issuance of a misdemeanor summons or preparation of a juvenile custodial agreement, theft less than $1,000, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Potier, Antonio J.: 511 St. Charles St., Breaux Bridge; Age: 25; hold for other agency, two counts theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, simple battery, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, organized retail theft
Gonzales Lugo, David Jason: 2337 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 40; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Joseph, Deiondra: 301 Assumption St., Napoleonville; Age: 27; two counts theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Hill, Ricky T.: 37222 John St., Geismar; Age: 61; resisting an officer
Sept. 20
Richardson, Lane Scott: 40076 W. New River Ext., Gonzales; Age: 20; flight from an officer, no seat belt, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Lebeau, Brooklyn Mae: 6302 Pelican Crossing Drive, Gonzales; Age: 22; two counts surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
LeFlore, L.C.: 728 Mystic Ave., Terrytown; Age: 26; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Broussard, Danica: 15416 Henderson Bayou Road, Prairieville; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant
Tyler, David: 3177 Jones Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Wilson, J'Tyrion: 3177 Jones Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 18; surety, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, simple assault, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bureau, Ricky: 15333 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; violations of protective orders, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Sept. 21
Cutforth, Dustin W.: 14496 Airline Highway, No. 517, Gonzales; Age: 41; violations of protective orders
Hutson, Curtis: 755 Ole Highway 15, Lot No. 74, West Monroe; Age: 53; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cashio, Zachary Wayne: 40274 Parker Road, Prairieville; Age: 27; traffic-control signals, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated-first, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, violations of protective orders
Hankton, Qdarious: 5523 Prescott Road, No. 11, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; simple burglary (vehicle), theft of a motor vehicle
Anders, Matthew Lewis: 43475 Jimmy Michael Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
Weber, Ivan Christopher: 1500 Westwood Drive, Marrero; Age: 34; stalking, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion (battery), armed robbery
Stroughter, Josse: 19775 Palmer Road, Livingston; Age: 27; theft less than $1,000
Stewart, Brett: 21306 Albert Zeigler Road, Livingston; Age: 31; revocation of parole, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jones, Ra-Ricco Rontrell: 2384 Vatican Drive, No. 1601, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Robertson, Vonell Michael: 113 Rosemary Court, LaPlace; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant
Francis, Jacolby: 321 E. Roosevelt St. No. 129, Gonzales; Age: 33; battery of a dating partner
Sept. 22
Graves, Steffanie: 44045 Lake Village Drive, Prairieville; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Pape, Timothy Jr., 44045 Lake Village Drive, Prairieville; Age: 29; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment