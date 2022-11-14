Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 17-21:
CIVIL SUITS
Dustin Couvillon and Jennifer Couvillon v. Roofgeek LLC FKA, Down South Construction LLC, Zachary Brignac and Western World Insurance Co., breach of contract.
Commissioners Pontchartrain Levee Board v. Fabian R. Fromherz Estate, Henry M. Serex Estate, William D. Serex Estate, Mary B. Serex Parker Estate, Jiminez Florence St. Amant Estate, James A. Stuckey Estate, Helen Bradburn Miller Estate, Rosemonde A. Bays Estate, Marlou Bays Rackley Estate, Barabara Bays Stubblefield Estate, Gail Bays Crane, Katherine Muir Bradburn, James Bradburn, Rowland Marilyn Bradburn Estate, Bradburn Ann Kostmayer Estate, William P. Bradburn IV, Harriet Bradburn Sallabery, Markham D. Bradburn, Binnings Charlotte Ogden, Charlton B. Ogden III, Michael H. Ogden, Keith E. Seiler, Gloria S. French, Dale L. Seiler, Gloria S. Seiler Estate, Carol A. Fitzpatrick Priddy, Robert Edward Fitzpatrick Estate, Maryann C. Crossley Thru Coco, Martha J. Coco (Ind Exe) Friant, Mary R. (Fbo) Bradburn, Bradburn Carey R Trust, Mary R. (Fbo) Bradburn, Bradburn Bruce William Trust, Frank C. Fromherz II, Martha Fromherz Compton, Cythnia B. Fromherz, Lesley F. Bernard, George Wogan Bernard, Carroll Phillips Bernard, Bradburn Donald Muir Trust, Anne C. Strickland Thur Bradburn and Dean Muir Bradburn Trust, expropriation.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Brooke Powell aka Brooke Leigh Powell, moneys due.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Opelousas v. Colby Bergeron, executory judgment.
Professional Services One LLC v. Samantha Cundiff, breach of contract.
Mark Wheat v. Geico Secure Insurance Co. and Jason Sewell, damages.
Brown Bear Child Care Center LLC v. of Matter, reinstate.
Woods Machine Works LLC v. Ashworth Energy Servicesllc, executory process.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Krystan Lashanda Crandle, executory process.
B1bank v. South Bay Autoplex LLC, Gholam R. Otadi and Donna Carpenter Ptadi, executory process.
Jeffrey Heggelund v. Mark Braxton and Financial Indemnity Co., damages.
Broker Solutions Inc dba American Funding New v. Debbie P. Smith aka Debbie Patterson Smith aka Debbie Patterson aka Debbie Smith, Russell Glenn Smith aka Russell Glenn Smith Sr., executory process.
Citibank NA v. Dustin Ingram, open account.
Discover Bank v. Marcia F. Hall, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Scott A. Hunt, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. George Webb, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Ryan D. Harvey, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Aubrey M. Denoux, open account.
Picou Builders Supply Co. LLC v. Mechlab Builders LLC, Jean Moushleb and Rania Nafaa Moushleb, enforce lien.
Church of Ascension Praise v. Scottsdale Insurance Co., damages.
Sidney Perio v. Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co. and Kayla Falgoust, damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Adrian Steib Jr., executory process.
Janel Handy v. Peyton Kimbrough and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Torie Martin, (individual on behalf of) James Martin, (individual on behalf of) Breanna Gerald, (individual on behalf of) Latricia Thornton v. Ascension Parish School Board, Louella Charles, Geico Casualty Co., C & J Construction LLC, Billy A. Raulston, Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Home Point Financial Corp. v. Sandra Clayton Mutin, executory process.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Abby Delatte Steib and Delatte Enterprises LLC, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Willie J. Jackson aka Willie Jackson, moneys due.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Leslie L. Wilson aka Leslie Wilson, moneys due.
State of Louisiana v. Roosevelt Mitchell, forfeiture/seizure.
Citibank Na v. Henrex K. McCrimon, moneys due.
Devon P. Lambert v. Starbucks Corp. and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Onemain Financial Group LLC v. John B. Raborn, promissory note.
US Bank National Association v. Thomas W. Myers and Cynthea K. Myers, executory process.
(individual on behalf of) Brittany London, Shelia Davis v. Jambalaya Capital The World Gonzales, Jambalaya Festival Association, City of Gonzales, Louisiana and Troylin Perkins, damages.
Kliebert Electrical Services LLC v. Sahene Construction LLC, moneys due.
Paul dba Johnson Restoration DreamWorks v. Jack E. Harless, open account.
Huntington National Bank v. Five Star Home Services LLC and Patrick J. Noel, contract.
Monique Valentine and Bearl Scott III v. Victoria Paige Pruyn and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
Main Street Acquisition Corp. v. David Johnson, executory judgment.
Brett Landry v. Nova Chemicals Inc. and Nova Chemicals Olefins LLC, damages.
Hampton Court LLC dba Court Apartments Hampton v. Raevan Quaid, lease.
Progressive Security Insurance Co. v. Shaw Construction Group LLC, Shaw Construction Services LLC, Terry Prejean and Share Equipment, damages.
United Wholesale Mortgage LLC v. Gavyn Spiese, executory process.
Aaron P. Perera v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety, judicial review.
FAMILY SUITS
Reavon Gasper, state Department of Children and Family Services and Jedidiah Minor Gasper v. Randy Harvey, paternity.
Brandon Jackson v. Amber Smith, divorce.
William Cody Newton v. Heather Elizabeth Newton, divorce.
Daymin Benoit, Louisiana State Department Children and Family Services v. Dustin Kincy, child support.
Meghan Collins, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Destin Fife, child support.
Christopher Crowe, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Candi Wiggins, child support.
Sadie Millien, state Department of Children and Family Services, Opal Cowan and Otto Cowan v. Daniel Cowan, child support.
Bonnie Joffrion Peltier v. Johnny P. Peltier, divorce.
Allison Rachal v. Joshua Bernard Mayes, paternity.
Terry P. Vallery v. Felicia B. Vallery, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Charles Lester Lombard
Succession of Michael Gregory Boyce
Succession of James Artis Kennedy
Succession of Dominic Clarence Foti Jr.
Succession of Kathryn Gautreau Morin
Succession of Lelia Lanoux LeBlanc Aka, Lillian LeBlanc Aka, Lillian Lanoux
Succession of Alton John LeBlanc Sr.
Succession of Donald L. Haydel