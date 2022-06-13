Ascension Parish Sheriff's Maj. Robert "Bear" Williams retired after 34-year career, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Williams completed his final day of service with the APSO last week. "From patrol to investigations to warrants, Major Williams has been protecting and serving the residents of Ascension Parish since 1988," the sheriff said in a Facebook post.
"Major Williams, your contributions to this agency are immeasurable," the post continued. "Thank you for your service to this team and our residents. We wish you the best during your retirement."