Houmas House bridge naming
Wednesday is the last day to RSVP to attend a Nov. 18 ceremony to release the name of the Houmas House bridge.
The event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. with the serving of a signature cocktail and hors d'oeuvres. The name of the Houmas House bridge will be announced at 3 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings are encouraged.
RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSda-tovORCMqsG-vbcL3IjUc5WtRPriPY-SsHIeaS8B_UyYeg/viewform.
Celebrate women’s suffrage
This year marks the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The historic legislation ensured that no one could be denied the right to vote based on sex.
The Ascension Parish Library will help to commemorate the anniversary at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 with a presentation by Catherine Jacquet of LSU, who will speak on the fight for women’s suffrage using primary sources from the time, explaining the arguments for and against the issue.
This presentation will be viewed via Zoom. Participants have the option of viewing at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, or from home.
For more information, or to register, call (225) 647-3955.
Cookies and car seat safety checks
Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is partnering with The Safety Place for a series of car seat safety check events throughout the Baton Rouge region. The events offer free car seat inspections and installments led by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians and cookies for attendees.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Dutchtown, at 14225 La. 73, in Prairieville.
Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling The Safety Place at (225) 372-3991. Drive-ups are also welcome. For those who are unable to attend these events, The Safety Place also offers weekly car seat checks by appointment.
Wreaths Across America
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of Ascension Parish veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order a wreath for veteran graves will be Nov. 30. The program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations are also accepted, which will be used to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans. Wreaths will be available at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales on Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19.
For information or to order a wreath, visit https://facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark, email ascvetspark@gmail.com or contact Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124. Orders may also be made online at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/46996/Overview/.