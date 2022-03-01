Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Jan. 24-28:
CIVIL SUITS
Synchrony Bank v. Mary Higgins, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Maile Smith, open account.
Initiatives Etcetera LLC v. Melvin Irvin Jr., quiet tax title.
Initiatives Etcetera LLC v. Family Limited Partnership Irvin, quiet tax title.
Initiatives Etcetera LLC v. Development Viewpoint, quiet tax title.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. Ferdaus Riaz, monies due.
Cyllen Long v. Randy Chatman, City of Gonzales City and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Joshua Elmer and Rachel Elmer v. Our Lady of The Lake Ascension Community Hospital dba St. Elizabeth Hospital, discovery.
Conner J. Braud v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Albert Mincey Jr. and Michelle Mincey v. All Star Automotive Group aka All Star Advertising Agency Inc., damages.
Ronald R. Estilette v. Carla Hudson Kling, community property settlement.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Georgie Sheese, open account.
Parish of Ascension v. Cobb's Mobile Home Park LLC, expropriation.
State of Louisiana v. Jachai Scott, forfeiture/seizure.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. v. Stamey Industrial Services LLC and John Stamey, open account.
Sorrento Lumber Co. Inc. v. Leagard Concrete LLC and John E. Leagard, open account.
Timothy Anweiler v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Chase Antonio Nettles, damages.
Tracy Henry and Angel Henry v. Barber Brothers Contracting Co., Traffic Solutions Inc., Louisiana Department Transportation and Development, ABC Insurance Co. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Brande Lyn Tate aka Brande LeBlanc Tate, executory judgment.
Micheli Ebarb v. Phoebe Dalgo and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Jennifer Goens, miscellaneous.
Citizens Bank & Trust Co. v. Gary L. Taillon, Tara Knight Poirrier, Blake Patrick Poirrier and Cody Michael Poirrier, executory process.
Phillip Edward Lindstrom v. National Indemnity Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co., Swanel Inc, Swanel Beverages Inc and Derek Justin Weil, damages.
(individual on behalf of) Kenneth Leslie, (individual on behalf of) Marissa Leslie v. Brennon Colt Roche, National General Insurance Co. and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
American Express National Bank v. Mark Allen, agreement.
Chrystina Paolella v. Old American Indemnity Co., Aleysia Herbert and Arriane Celestine, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Troy Kennedy and Demisha Recasner, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Christian Navarre, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Renwick Mickin and Deon Mickin, contract.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tyisha Green and Charles Smith, contract.
Paige Braud, Pamela (individual on behalf of) Diggs and Beverly Wheat v. Dr. Wilson Wang, Pamela NP Stanley, Our Lady of The Lake Ascen Community Hospital Inc. and St. Elizabeth Hospital, discovery.
Ashley S. Doty v. Brian Joseph Doty, executory judgment.
Assurance Financial Group LLC v. Roslyn A. Wise, promissory note.
Jamie Authement v. Geovera Specialty Insurance Co., damages.
Trudy M. Sanford v. Robert J. Holt, Louisiana CVS Pharmacy LLC and CVS Pharmacy Inc., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Clay M. Gautreau v. Angela C. Gautreau, divorce.
Don Singleton v. Briget Singleton, divorce.
Nesreen Daoud Jaber v. Saed Subhi Salim, divorce.
John Trosclair v. Ciara Norris Trosclair, divorce.
Laponsa Allen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ernest Allen Sr., child support.
Erica Billiot, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jared Bercegeay, child support.
Larry M. Boudreaux v. Melanie L. Hayward, divorce.
Taryn Gaines v. Bryant Gaines, divorce.
Dexter Kelley Howze Parent v. Nicole Danielle Cormier, divorce.
Heidi Barker v. Shane Joseph Woolam, divorce.
Denise Thibodeaux Schexnayder v. Kevin Mark Schexnayder, divorce.
Rosetta Cerda v. Jorge E. Cerda Jr., divorce.
Danielle S. Johnson v. Kenio K. Johnson, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Williana Johnson Dennis
Succession of Arland Ray Humphrey, Aka Arland R. Humphrey
Succession of Michael Wilks Reames Sr., Bonnie Carville Reames
Succession of Nona S. Causey
Succession of Rita P. Hutchins
Succession of Dennis Ray Hall
Succession of Micheal Ray Gautreau