Registration is open for the Ascension Flight Soccer Club, formerly known as the Gonzales Soccer Club, with a $15 early-bird discount for new and returning members through July.
Some need-based scholarships are available, according to a news release.
This recreational soccer league is open to all boys and girls born from 2001 through 2016.
The recreational league introduces young players to fundamental, age-appropriate techniques, and provides opportunities for them to put those skills to work through play. The program operates under the philosophy that kids learn by playing: Everyone plays virtually 100 percent of the time, in both practice and games — no lines, short explanations and lots of touches on the ball.
Ascension Flight Soccer Club program options include:
- The First Flight program for players born in 2016, with a program fee of $125 for 10 developmental sessions, five in the fall and five in the spring.
- Recreational leagues with divisions from 5 year olds and under through 19 year olds and under. The program fee is $130 for 5U through 8U; $150 for 9U and 10U; and $185 for 11U and 12U and for 13U+. There will be a parent information meeting on Aug. 20, and practices will begin the week of Aug. 26. this is for children born from 2001 to 2015.
- The Flight 6 middle school league for players in grades six through eight, with a program fee of $70 per season, per player. No early-bird discount available.
- The Flight 8 high school league for players in grades nine through 12, with a program fee of $70 per season, per player. No early-bird discount available.
- The coed Adult League for players 18 and older at all levels of experience, with a program fee of $70 per season, per player. No early-bird discount available.
- The 7U-8U Pre-Flight program to provide additional coaching for players already in the recreational soccer league. The program fee is $185 for both fall and spring or $100 for either fall or spring.
- The 9U-10U Flight Academy to prepare players for competitive play. The program fee is $470.
To find out more about the club and its programs, visit www.ascensionflight.org. Email questions to info@ascensionflight.org.