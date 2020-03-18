The 41st annual Louisiana Sportsman Show and Festival, scheduled to run March 12-15, was able to open only Thursday and Friday before being canceled Saturday and Sunday after a proclamation by Gov. John Bel Edwards shut down large events.
“At 6 p.m. on Friday, we were informed by Ascension Parish officials that, regretfully, they were forced to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Louisiana Sportsman Show by Gov. Edwards’ proclamation,” said Tony Taylor of the Sportsman Show said on a Facebook post.
“I’m so sorry for any inconvenience to the folks that may not have heard the devastating news and have traveled here in anticipation of attending the show this weekend, only to find that we were forced to cancel,” Taylor said. “I’m also saddened by the loss of opportunity for our loyal exhibitors, who are not only our customers, but our beloved friends.”
On March 13, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment issued an Emergency Declaration.
"After consulting with emergency management professionals, local law enforcement officials and most importantly local medical professionals, I feel it is my duty as Parish President to issue an Emergency Declaration in response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus COVID-19," it said.
"Though there is no playbook for this type of emergency and I, like most people, have more m questions than answers, I am convinced that slowing the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 is critical. Therefore, I have decided, per Governor Edwards Proclamation 27 JBE 2020, to cancel all events in Ascension Parish with crowds greater than 250, which will include this weekend’s Lamar Dixon Sportsman Show and Bulls, Bands & Barrels events."