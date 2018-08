The 007s-07 of Prairieville, a U-10 fastpitch softball team celebrates a championship title at the Fastpitch America Softball Association World Series, held July 23-28 in Branson, Missouri. The team includes, the first row from left, Jenna Humphrey, Adrianne Arnett, Mollee Day, Joni Poche, Kelsey Riley, Ella Pontiff, Morgan Blackwell, Hailey Hebert, Kynlee Rheams and Ava Nehring and second row, coaches Nick Riley, Mark Humphrey and Willie Arnett.