Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is providing text messages for important news from its email newsletters.
Interested parties can sign up for text message alerts specific to their area of interest (e.g. commercial fishing, hunting, recreational fishing). Alerts will be limited to only the most important news in the categories you select.
Steps to sign up for text alerts
Visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/communication/subscribe?email=. Complete the fields, including a cellphone number in the format of 555-123-4567. Select a cell service provider from the dropdown list.
Check the box next to each topic that interests you and choose email, text or both.
Select the “I’m not a robot” check box and click the “Submit” button. A “Thank you for your interest” page instructs you to watch for a confirmation email from Wildlife and Fisheries.
In order to be placed on the text alert list, you must open this email and opt-in by clicking on the link in the body of the email.