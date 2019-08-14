Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 29-Aug. 2:
CIVIL SUITS
Byron Stafford v. Tutorship.
Onemain Financial Group LLC Successor, Springleaf Financial Services of Louisiana, Wilmington Trust NA Issuer and Loan Trustee For Springleaf Funding v. Felix Dugas, promissory note.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Daniel Caillouet, open account.
Onemain Financial Group LLC ASF, Well Fargo Bank NA Issuer and Onemain Financial Issuance Trustee v. Brady Babin, Phyllis Babin, promissory note.
Michael Cormier v. Good Cents Auto LLC, monies due.
Onemain Financial Group LLC Successor and Onemain Financial of Louisiana Inc v. Whitney Cantrelle, promissory note.
Onemain Financial Group LLC Successor, Springleaf Financial Services of Louisiana, Wilmington Trust NA Issuer and Springleaf Funding Trust v. Shaun Bennett, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jenny L. Robinson, open account.
Kim Braud v. Xl Specialty Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Team Inc., Team Industrial Services Inc and Karl Guillory, damages.
Mitchell J. Langtston v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Rangel Joel Calderon, damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Jorge Flores and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Jill Millet v. Economy Brick Sales Inc., breach of contract.
Service Mortgage Co. Inc. v. Michelle McBride, executory judgment.
Citibank NA v. Brian S. Christopherson, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Brant Michael Mayer, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ashley Calverette, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Davey Davis, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Brant Mayer, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Erick Beech, open account.
Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. Jamonte Perkins, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Dianna Richard and Nolan Richard Jr., open account.
Us Bank National Association v. Arceneaux Margaret P Estate, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nyla Jackson, open account.
First Heritage Credit Of Louisiana LLC v. Jakiara Northern, executory judgment.
Coastal Credit LLC v. Natalie Marianneaux aka Natalie Maionneaux, monies due.
Yakte Properties LLC v. Tony Kyle Bourque, executory process.
Anricka R. Patterson v. Timothy Paul Carroll and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Lisa Falgout, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Loretta Henry Berthelot, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Eric Falgout, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Laurie Addison, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Bryan Thomas, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Shane Russell, open account.
Alexis Acosta, Hannah Adair Terry, Laura Weaver, Terri Terry and Aliyah Delyn Minor Ritchie v. Custody, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Michael T. Dungan aka Michael Dungan, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Tanya M. Marshall aka Tanya Marshall aka Tanya Mitchell Marshall, promissory note.
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association As Trustee and Option One Woodbridge Loan Trust v. Sherry Butler, executory process.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper v. Alan Wayne Sharlow aka Alan W. Sharlow, executory process.
Money Source Inc. v. Ronald R. Kelley, Kelley Brenda Exnicious Success, Exnicious Brenda aka Brenda Kelley, executory process.
Bank of America NA v. Charles Possa IV aka Charles Possa, Erica Roberts aka Erica Michelle Roberts, executory process.
Henry E. Ingram Jr. Inc. v. Dritac Flooring Products LLC and Hardwood Supply Inc. Crescent, breach of contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Lenroy Murphy v. Pamela Theresa Alexander, divorce.
Muriel P. Muse v. Travis Muse, divorce.
Donna Sercovich Quattrocchi v. Michael Joseph Quattrocchi, divorce.
Christopher Bertrand v. Shenell Bertrand, divorce.
Andrew Jones v. Hannah Jones, divorce.
Ronald Brady v. Brandee Brady, divorce.
Kristal Pitman v. Joshua Leroy Irvin, divorce.
Michael Paul Ragsdale v. Mary E. Miller Ragsdale, divorce.
Jacob Rhett Thibodeaux v. Rebecca Leigh Polk, divorce.
Tynekia Hampton v. Terrance Brown, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Donald Larry Allison
Succession of Kenneth G. Bourg
Succession of Freddie Joseph Dufren
Succession of Ricky Joseph Villeneuve Aka, Ricky J. Villeneuve, Ricky Villeneuve
Succession of Regan Lea Gordon McClendon
Succession of Charlie Emmitt Peevy
Succession of Colinda Guedry Legrand
Succession of Lois D. Savoie