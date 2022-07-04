Are you a fan of 1960s movies? Then you'll want to hit up the Ascension Parish Library this summer.
Join Donald Beale, director of Online Distance Learning with LSU Online and Continuing Education, will discuss the themes and styles in some iconic movies during the library's Summer Film Series at the Gonzales branch.
Every Thursday in July will feature a film from the 1960s. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Each movie begins at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
July 7: "Psycho" (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960, 109 minutes) Rated R
The year 1960 started the decade with a bang, featuring one of the most popular horror films of all time: "Psycho." The thriller produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock follows a Phoenix secretary, played by Janet Leigh, who embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run and checks into a remote motel run by a troubled young man, Norman Bates, played by Anthony Perkins, under the domination of his mother.
July 14: "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance) (John Ford, 1962, 123 minutes) Rated PG
Director John Ford brings us to the lawless frontier village of Shinbone, a town plagued by a larger-than-life nemesis, Liberty Valance, played by Lee Marvin. James Stewart plays the bungling but charming big-city lawyer determined to rid Shinbone of Valance, and he finds that he has an unlikely ally — in the form of a rugged, local rancher, played by John Wayne. The two men also share the same love interest. When the final showdown becomes inevitable, one attempts to get the gunman; the other gets the woman.
July 21: "The Manchurian Candidate" (John Frankenheimer, 1962, 126 minutes) Rated PG-13
Near the end of the Korean War, a platoon of U.S. soldiers is captured by communists and brainwashed. Following the war, the platoon is returned home, and Sergeant Raymond Shaw, played by Laurence Harvey, is lauded as a hero by the rest of his platoon. However, the platoon commander, Captain Bennett Marco, played by Frank Sinatra, finds himself plagued by strange nightmares and soon races to uncover a terrible plot.
July 28: "The Graduate" (Mike Nichols, 1967, 106 minutes) Rated PG-13
Played by Dustin Hoffman, Benjamin Braddock's homecoming party becomes a major obstacle in his quest for a career. His father’s partner’s wife, Mrs. Robinson, played by Anne Bancroft, asks him to drive her home; bewildered yet unprepared for this sort of post-graduate work, Ben succumbs to seduction — a genuine calamity when he falls in love with her daughter, Katharine Ross.
This film series is designed for adult audiences and is not intended for family entertainment. Films in this series include adult content not suitable for general audiences. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For more details, call (225) 647-3955.