The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 15-21:
Oct. 15
Talbot, Ian John: 11052 Reyn Drive, Gonzales; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Jenkins, Whitney Dionne: 1004 N. Anita St., Gonzales; Age: 32; bond revocation, simple battery, cruelty to juveniles
Aubert, Travis Marcel: 1434 W. Sidney St, Gonzales; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Rivere Jr., Anthony F.,: 40446 Fox Run Drive, Gonzales; Age: 18; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Lekolby C.: 539 W Oak St., Gonzales; Age: 24; false certificates, registration; commercial vehicles; expired plate, reckless operation, obstruction public passage, resisting an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, aggravated flight from an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Cayette, Jalen Samuel: 115 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 20; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, child passenger restraint system, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, no driver's license on person, tail lamps, reckless operation, off-road vehicles; authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, aggravated flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs
Oct. 16
Ursin, Brandon L.: 4564 Walter Hill Road, Darrow; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple battery, resisting an officer by violence, second degree battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Belanger, Chad Lee: 14385 Tulip Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple escape; aggravated escape, resisting an officer, simple burglary
Leblanc Jr., Thomas W,: 42057 Moody Dixon Road, 25, Prairieville; Age: 24; flight from an officer
Sheppard, Kevin K.: 16450 La. 930, Prairieville; Age: 28; in for court, simple arson, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited;, battery of a police officer, second degree battery, theft of a firearm, simple burglary, failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, 2 counts first degree murder
Bozeman, Anthony J.: 15110 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 36; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, simple assault
Dunn, Dynasty F.: 800 Riverview Complex, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, improper display of temporary license plate, mirrors
Oct. 17
Chatman, Mitchell Triemaine: 608 Fourth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, second offense operating while intoxicated
Garza, Tanya M.: 18146 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Duncan, Kimberly Roshelle: 1414 N. 44th St, Baton Rouge; Age: 40; obstruction of justice/ simple assault
Ardoin, Kendric Gerrel: 39078 Old Shadow Ave., Prairieville; Age: 32; simple criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property, operating while intoxicated
Davis, Ebony Shardae: 1900 Blount Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 30; obstruction of justice/ simple assault
Carroll, Nathaniel Jerome: 8552 Sharon Hills St., Baton Rouge; Age: 36; obstruction of justice/ simple assault
Ratcliff, Emanuel Dejuan: 1683 Highland Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; reckless operation, obstruction of justice/ simple assault, illegal carry of weapons; crime or controlled dangerous substance, aggravated flight from an officer
Lipoma, Felix: 13473 Dewey Breaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 57; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Norwood, Savalas Mandrel: 40393 Pelican Point Parkway, Gonzales; Age: 45; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Collins, Devonta: 10074 W. Robert Wilson Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; illegal carry of weapons; crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal conspiracy, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm; additional penalty, armed robbery, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Foreman III, David I.: 9205 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; illegal carry of weapons; crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal conspiracy, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm; additional penalty, armed robbery, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Johnson, Ronald: 1405 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 49; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple assault
Dabney, Ejon Devonte: 308 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; security required, safety helmets, tail lamps, vehicle approaching or entering intersection, driving on roadway laned for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, reckless operation, resisting an officer
Davis, Marketa: 9205 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Robinson, Shelly Gwen: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St Amant; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, violations of registration provisions, expired driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection
Oct. 18
Mendez, Jose: 8835 GSRI Road, Apt. A, Baton Rouge. Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carrying of weapons, driver must be licensed, careless operation, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Gutierrez-Chavez, Junior E.: 12232 Martinez Lane; Age: 27; driver must be licensed, child passenger restraint system, following vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated
Whitcomb, Ashley Christine: 36580 Swamp Road S., Prairieville; Age: 34; battery of a police officer, simple escape; aggravated escape, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, operating while intoxicated
Tyler, David: 3177 Jones Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; domestic abuse aggravated assault, violations of protective orders
Boudreaux, Kaleb Matthew: 38173 Hidden Point Ave., Geismar; Age: 25; monetary instrument abuse
Louque, Tammy Brasseaux: 11320 Shelly St., St. Amant; Age: 49; careless operation, operating while intoxicated
Rivera-Herrera, Gilbert Josue: 37313 La. 74, lot 85, Geismar; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second degree murder/attempt
Gibbs, Christopher L.: 1713 America St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; crossing at other than cross walks, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Oct. 19
Sanchez, Wendell Matthew: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; first degree rape; victim under 13 years of age, tail lamps, when lighted lamps are required, no driver's license on person, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer
Kolb, John Carl: 38255 St. Barts Court, Gonzales; Age: 35; violations of protective orders, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer with force or violence, violations of protective orders
Laurant, Cedric: 42517 Lori Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Echevarria, Brian: 40129 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 18; felony theft
Davis, Spendrele Delvon: 11232 Roddy Road 14, Gonzales; Age: 27; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice/ destruction/ damage/ vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Allen, Darvelle Jamal: 139 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; bond revocation, obstruction of justice/simple assault, operating vehicle while license is suspended, negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving, driving on right side of road
Breaux, Chelsey: 45230 Paul Road, St. Amant; Age: 18; domestic abuse battery
Primeaux, Damesis: 45226 Paul Road, St. Amant; Age: 18; domestic abuse battery
Bailey, Ikeen: 1009 Tensas Road, Harvey; Age: 30; hold for other agency, felony theft
Dixon, Cody M.: 39327 Catoire Raod, Prairieville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Foster, Brittany L.: 17061 Dykes Road, French Settlement; Age: 30; state probation violation, criminal conspiracy, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Felton, Irell: 1710 W. Paris St., Gonzales; Age: 38; obscenity
Latstetter Jr., Henry: 44094 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Tripp, Todd Eric: 43473 Tullier Road, Sorrento; Age: 32; state probation violation, unlawful use or access of social media, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Oct. 20
Rivere, Tammy Lynn: 42510 Lillie Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Williams, Kendall Lamont: 44090 Lake Hills Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; unauthorized use of a movable
Brown, Keon: 3661 Truman St., Zachary; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hughes, Norris Terrell: address unknown, Age: 49; monetary instrument abuse
White, Devonne: 139 Bertrand St., Napoleonville; Age: 18; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, obedience to police officers and traffic signs, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages; exceptions; penalties, licensee must give notice of change of address, expired motor vehicle inspection, no seat belt
Cannon, Matthew Earl: 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dorsey, Eric: 1463 La. 402, Napoleonville, Age: 41; simple assault, second degree battery
Shampine, Anthony George: 41366 Glen Williams Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 21
Turner, Tony Rosevelt: 230 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Richardson, Shelby James: 16345 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 25; aggravated assault with a firearm
Willis, Drake Robert: 44099 Toucan St., Sorrento; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, careless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer, aggravated, reckless operation
West, Roderic T.: 36448 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 43; second degree rape
Broussard Sr., Kenneth Joseph: 17588 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Weaver, Ashley Dawn: 15138 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 37; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia
Brown, Alvin: 911 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 66; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft
Breaux, Jermaine Michael: 125 Oak Ridge Ave., Donaldsonville; Age: 39; breach of bail condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Foster, Deon L.: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated burglary; serious injury, simple burglary, simple burglary, failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft
Brownlee, Matthew: 1907 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age: 33; violations of protective orders
Moore, Carlton Jermaine: 12350 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Bosley Jr., Rodriguez: 519 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction