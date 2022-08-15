John DeFrances is running for reelection to his District 5, seat A on the Ascension Parish School Board.
"There should be no politics in the school system and that is the reason I chose to run four years ago," he said in an announcement. "I still firmly believe this. Let’s continue to do our best for the children in our community."
Schools represented by District 5A include Bullion Primary, Lakeside Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, Galvez Primary, Sugar Mill Primary, Galvez Middle, Prairieville Middle, Dutchtown High and St. Amant High.
DeFrances and his family moved to Ascension Parish 20 years ago.
He is married to Jennifer DeFrances and they have two children, Ethan and Julianna.
"Our children attended only Ascension public schools and are flourishing," he said. "We are excited about what the future holds for them and due to that, I want to do my part to ensure this realization for others."
DeFrances worked in the food service industry for 30 years, working his way up to district manager at Sysco Foods. Most recently, he began a new role as vice president of sales at S & W Wholesale Foods.
Through his career, DeFrances said he learned the importance of smart growth, something the School Board faces.
"Decisions made on the School Board level have a large determination on how this growth is managed," he said. "I want to do my part to help us stay ahead of this growth and maintain proportionate student-teacher ratios, maintain safe transportation, keep students out of T-buildings, enhance school safety, increase the quality of child nutrition programs, and provide enrichment through electives, clubs and athletics.
He serves on the budget, child nutrition, policy, strategic and planning and technology committees.
DeFrances said he's proud of his work during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep students learning thanks to the system's 1-to-1 technology program and the board's work to open the new Bullion Primary, Bluff Ridge Primary, Bluff Middle and Sugar Mill Primary schools. He also pointed to the implementation of the school system's Student and Safety First program and teacher pay raises during his tenure.
The election is Nov. 8.