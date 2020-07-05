A major milestone has been reached for the Conway mixed-used development in Gonzales, with the completion this summer of a roundabout at the development's entrance on heavily traveled La. 44.

The $2.6 million road project was required of Conway's developer, Southern Lifestyle Development, by the state Department of Transportation and Development, with Gonzales shouldering 52 percent of the cost.

While La. 44 is owned by the state, "the city identified it as really a regional road; it benefits all of us," City Engineer Jackie Baumann said.

The state made its final inspection of the two-lane roundabout project in mid-June, Baumann said.

DOTD also required the developer to add a northbound and southbound lane, both completed earlier this year, along a portion of two-lane La. 44, making it four lanes in front of the Conway property, which lies not far south of Interstate 10.

Aside from the new roundabout's help with traffic flow in and out of Conway, the developers have seen another benefit now that the year-and-a-half-long project has wrapped up.

"Just not having construction out in front of the property will benefit our sales," said Jeff Vallee, a general manager with Southern Lifestyle.

Nearly 200 homes have been built in phases on the 355-acre Conway property, which will offer, over the next several years, a total of 950 single-family lots, with home prices ranging from $200,000 to more than $400,000, the developer has said.

In the future, amenities at the community, according to Southern Lifestyle, will include 46 acres of lakes, jogging trails, multiple playgrounds, a community clubhouse, apartments, retail space and a town square.

But, first comes the single-family residential, Vallee said.

"The rooftops always come before the commercial," he said, adding "the residential momentum has been very good."

Stirling Properties will be handling the marketing for the retail and apartments to be built at Conway, Vallee said.

New apartments that came on line in 2019 in Gonzales appear to have met a pent-up demand that could bode well for Conway, as well as for another mixed-used development in the city, Heritage Crossing, now in the early stages of construction to the north on La. 44.

Luxury apartments Sawgrass Point and Legacy 2020, which opened across from each other on Veteran's Boulevard last year are at close to 90% occupancy or above, representatives of each property said this week.