The aroma of seasoned vegetables and chicken cooking in a cast iron pot over an open fire will return in August for the 2021 Jambalaya Festival.
Jambalaya Festival Association President Wally Taillon announced on social media that the JFA board of directors decided to move the festival from its traditional Memorial Day weekend event to Aug. 27, 28 and 29. The location, cooking competitions, music, games and carnival rides will take over Irma Boulevard near Gonzales City Hall.
The coronavirus forced the cancelation of the 2020 festival, leaving the reigning cooking champion Kade Lanoux and queen Tara Babin to carry on their duties. It was the first time since the festival's inception more than five decades ago that the festival was not held, Taillon said.
But with most events and cooking competitions canceled around the country, Lanoux didn't have many events to bring the rice convocation to other festivals and fundraisers around the state.
The festival started in 1968 as a way to promote Gonzales and its traditions. Steve Juneau convinced then governor John J. McKeithen to proclaim the city th "Jambalaya Capital of the World." Thirteen cooks vied to be crowned "World Jambalaya Cooking Champion" during the first festival held on Burnside Avenue with George Fairchild taking home the first title.
Taillon is aware that the August heat may be a problem and is planning to have someone on-hand to provide intravenous treatments to cooks who may be impacted by the heat. In addition, the Gonzales Fire department will be on hand to help both cooks and festivalgoers who may be effected by the heat.
Taillon, who was a steel and iron worker, said the heat doesn't really bother him because he worked in some hellish heat on the job.
But he said safety will be a priority. Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux agrees the safety of his residents and visitors to the festival must be part of the festival planning. The mayor hopes the festival will draw a crowd "as long as we're in a good place when it comes to the virus."
Arceneaux said he knew two months ago that existing coronavirus virus restrictions and case counts would make it impossible to hold the festival in May. But, he hopes that the coronavirus will be under better control in August thanks to the measure being taken over the past year and vaccinations. Both Taillon and Arceneaux have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tallion said he spoke with Arceneaux, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and the lieutenant governor before setting the date for this year's festival.
The existing COVID-19 restrictions would have made it impossible to hold the mostly outdoor festival in May. Tallion said that without gates and ways to limit to festival area, it would be hard to restrict the crowds that would attend the festival.
Taillon said many festival organizations have announced plans to have their events in September. Arceneaux said Taillon spoke with other festival groups to secure a date not already crowded with festival and fairs.
The festival usually sees more than 100 cooks vying for a chance to win the cooking title and lifting the golden paddle, given to the champ, at the end of the festival. Arceneaux and Taillon said the festival usually draws crowds from around the state and country and provides an economic impact to the city and serves as an ambassador for what the city has to offer.
"It's great for our businesses, restaurants and hotels on Jambalaya Festival weekend," Arceneaux said.
Taillon, who won the festival's cooking title in 1993 and the Champ of Champs title in 1994, said he hasn't cooked many pots of jambalaya in the last year. "Mostly, I've cooked at small family gatherings after a funeral, and we've had too many of those," Taillon said.
The festival will be missing one longtime festival volunteer, Mike Daigle, who died in February. Taillon cooked for the funeral of his longtime friend.
"He was my best volunteer and worker at the festival," Taillon said. "At 78, he could outwork any of the young guys as we prepared to set up the festival grounds each year. I'm going to miss him. I will be thinking about him in August when we start setting up."
The traditional festival posters for 2020 and 2021 are being created by Mike Strong. Taillon said the 2020 poster will feature a jambalaya pot with a mask, a fitting remembrance of what so many families dealt with in the last year.
Taillon said he working on the musical lineup and keeping in touch with officials who set COVID-19 restrictions.
For information and updates on festival plans, visit www.jambalayafestival.net