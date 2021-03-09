Prairieville Primary School fifth grade student Reese Geraci is a finalist for 2021 Louisiana Elementary Student of the Year honor.
Geraci is one of 21 students named by the Louisiana Department of Education as finalists in the elementary, middle and high school levels. The finalists will participate in a virtual ceremony on April 21, when the winners will be named for each grade level.
"I am very overwhelmed. However, I am proud to represent Prairieville Primary, Ascension Parish, and my community as Student of the Year," said Reese.
"We are grateful to be able to share this excitement with Reese and her family. This is truly a special moment for one of our many outstanding students, " said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "This will not be the last time we hear the name Reese Geraci as part of an extraordinary accomplishment or recognition. Congratulations, Reese."
Reese was named the 2020-21 Ascension Parish Fifth Grade Student of the Year in January. A student at Prairieville Primary, Reese has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is part of the Junior Beta Club and 4-H Club, and participates in a local soccer club and swim team. She is involved in many services and volunteer projects in the school and local community such as clothes, toys, and food drives for local charities.
She has been honored on her school's principal's list as well as an Accelerated Reader top reader at her school. She participates in talented theater, is a performer at two local theaters, and has recently taken up aerial silks and parkour. She is the daughter of Matthew and Lauren Geraci.
"Reese is an extraordinary young lady who has a unique perspective on life. She is personable, academically focused, and creative. We are proud of her and know that this is only the beginning of her positive impact," said Prairieville Primary Principal Carol Smith.
To be considered for the state's student of the year competition, public and nonpublic schools are first asked to submit one candidate from their student body.
Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the regional competitions. Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use electronic portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communications and critical thinking skills of each candidate.
Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee conducts interviews and review a writing sample from each of the finalists.
For more information about the state student of the year selection, visit www.louisianabelieves.com/resources/library/awards.