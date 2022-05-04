Ascension Parish schools announced its Support Personnel of the Year winners during an April 26 School Board meeting at Dutchtown High School.
These top employees were selected by their respective school peers: Micah Pearson, a paraprofessional at Lakeside Primary, in the primary school category; Kim Brown, a secretary at Lowery Middle, in the middle school category; and Melynda Trosclair, registration clerk at Early College Option, in the high school category.
"These outstanding employees support the important work going on every day inside and outside of our classrooms. We cannot stress enough the importance of providing excellent service at every touchpoint," said Superintendent David Alexander. "It was an honor to recognize and celebrate their work."
Other nominees were:
High school:
- Adline Griffin, secretary, APPLe Digital Academy
- Keshia Sheppard, librarian's aide, Donaldsonville High
- Patricia Williams, custodian, Dutchtown High
- Melissa Firmin, secretary, East Ascension High
- Jimmy Williams, custodian, St. Amant High
Middle school:
- Elizabeth Tran, facility manager, Bluff Middle
- Chicquetta Rodriguez, facility manager, Central Middle
- Kelvin Fort, custodian, Dutchtown Middle
- Kristi Granier, secretary, Galvez Middle
- Narva Williams, secretary, Gonzales Middle
- Bridgitt LeBlanc, paraprofessional, Lake Elementary
- Lucy Babin, registration clerk, Prairieville Middle
- Andrea Oubre, paraprofessional, St. Amant Middle
Primary school:
- Allyson Smith, paraprofessional, Ascension Head Start
- Katherine Hughes, secretary, Bluff Ridge Primary
- Keisha Neal, paraprofessional, Bullion Primary
- Shileta Bullard, secretary, G.W. Carver Primary
- Kelley Sarrazin, secretary, Central Primary
- Ashley Lawrence, registration clerk, Donaldsonville Primary
- Brandi Volion, paraprofessional, Duplessis Primary
- Wendy Forsyth, secretary, Dutchtown Primary
- Jodi Forsythe, paraprofessional, Galvez Primary
- Kaitlyn Lewis, paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary
- Kimberly Irvin, paraprofessional, Lowery Elementary
- Neely Tramonte, paraprofessional, Oak Grove Primary
- Karen Holmes, paraprofessional, Pecan Grove Primary
- Cassandra Dunham, aide, Prairieville Primary
- Shelly Rea, paraprofessional, Sorrento Primary
- Tara Gonzales, paraprofessional, Spanish Lake Primary
- Judy Purpera, aide, St. Amant Primary
- Yessenia Kiimball, paraprofessional, Sugar Mill Primary