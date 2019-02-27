Submissions for the March Into Art student art exhibit will be accepted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 8 and from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 9 at the Depot Art Gallery of the River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
The exhibit is open to all Ascension Parish children ages 6 and up, with categories including drawing, painting, mixed media, digital art and photography. The age categories are 6-11 and 12-17.
The entry fee is $2 per artwork, and participants may enter up to three pieces of art.
For rules and other information, visit riverregionartassociation.org. The winners will be announced during a reception from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 30. For information, call the Depot Art Gallery at (225) 644-8496.