Ascension Christian Lions look forward to district competition
The last year the Ascension Christian Lions were in the playoffs was 2013; that streak could end in 2019.
“We are competing for district honors and hopefully the playoffs; the kids are excited about the opportunity," coach J.P. Puryear said.
In his seventh season as the Lions coach, Puryear is now the dean of head coaches in District 7-1A.
“The other schools have great programs and head coaches with lots of experience," Puryear said. "It will be a very tough district." That district will include White Castle, East Iberville, St. John and Ascension Catholic, which was the Division IV runner-up the last two seasons.
The Lions return their signal caller, junior Zack Diez, who passed for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.
“Zack Diez is one of our leaders on the team; he is poised to have a great season," Puryear said.
The Lions lost Tyler Cambre and Hunter Jacobs, who accounted for more than 2,000 yards of completions. However, a player that does return is senior Derrick Varnado.
“Varnado is a big-play threat for us and a great teammate," Puryear said.
Other players to watch in the spread offense are wide receivers Aiden LeBlanc, Nathan Bledsoe and Emory Templet. Rugged 205-pound running back Brady Gueho returns. The offensive line is new and will led by center Collin Peterson.
Returning to lead the defense will be defensive end Nick Davis; linebackers Gueho, Byron Hansley and Justin Krass; and defensive backs Joshua Springman, Bledsoe, LeBlanc and Jaidon Barton. Davis had 72 tackles last season and should be a top player again this season. The linebacking trio of Gueho, Hansley and Krass is prepared to make big plays.
“The leadership of the seniors on this team is really good. We have rock-solid seniors who have put the work in and lead by example," Puryear said.
Success with a young program is measured not only by wins and losses but by how the program continues to grow.
“The coaches feel like we will have a great season," Puryear said. "We see the improvement, and the kids work extremely hard."
Something tells me this 2019 Lions team will have a good season and start a new streak. Stay tuned.