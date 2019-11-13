BASF recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to four LSU engineering students: Olivia Arcemont, of Baton Rouge; David Hutton, of Metairie; Aubry Hymel, of Covington; and Thinh Nguyen, of Harvey. The annual scholarship program is part of BASF’s education outreach and workforce development efforts in Louisiana.
Arcemont, a junior chemical engineering major, has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout her academic career and is an active member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Outside of school, she is a painter by commission.
Hutton, a sophomore mechanical engineering major, is a graduate of Haynes Academy, where he was a National Merit finalist.
Hymel, a sophomore chemical engineering major, graduated as valedictorian from St. Scholastica Academy.
Nguyen, a sophomore electrical engineering major, has challenged himself to be an engineer who will make the world a better place through hard work and self-determination.
BASF’s manufacturing presence near LSU includes operations in Geismar and Vidalia. These sites employ a workforce of nearly 2,000 people and invest approximately $300 million in Louisiana through annual payroll, purchases, taxes and charitable contributions.