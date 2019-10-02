Thursday
Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, mixed vegetables, green garden salad with salad dressing, whole-wheat bread, peach crisp
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bookmobile: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch dressing, orange, banana pudding
Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Pictionary: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville branch
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Seated Volleyball with BCBS: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 12:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: beef tips with brown rice, spinach Romaine salad with ranch dressing, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Chateau D'Ville)
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Accord Rehab)
Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Oct. 10
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, orange, snickerdoodle bar
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Wellcare)
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales