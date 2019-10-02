Thursday

Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, mixed vegetables, green garden salad with salad dressing, whole-wheat bread, peach crisp

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bookmobile: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch dressing, orange, banana pudding

Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Pictionary: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville branch

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Volleyball with BCBS: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 12:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: beef tips with brown rice, spinach Romaine salad with ranch dressing, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Chateau D'Ville)

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales 

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Accord Rehab)

Canasta: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Oct. 10

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, orange, snickerdoodle bar

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Wellcare)

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

