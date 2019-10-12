A new volunteer fire station expected to open in Sorrento around Thanksgiving will more than double the space of the old one constructed almost 50 years ago and be capable of housing larger fire trucks built in recent years, fire officials say.

It's one of three stations under construction for a fire district that serves about 80 percent of the residents on Ascension Parish's east bank.

The original fire station on Main Street in Sorrento was built in 1973 to house six firetrucks, but has proved too small to house more modern fire trucks, Sorrento Fire Chief Nelson Pinion said.

"Trucks have gotten bigger," he said.

At more than 10,000 square feet, the new Sorrento Volunteer Fire Station on John LeBlanc Boulevard/La. 22 will have plenty of room for all six of the department's firetrucks, as well as a meeting and training room, and four rooms with bunk beds for the volunteer firefighters who cover the night shifts.

On the grounds in front of the station, there will be a horseshoe driveway from the street to the station's front door, so people "can drive up and pick up MREs (Meals, Ready to Eat), during natural disasters," Pinion said.

The Sorrento station nearing completion is one of three new fire stations coming to Fire Protection District 1, which serves 80 percent of the residents on the east bank of Ascension Parish.

The two other new stations, in Geismar and St. Amant, are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

"We are very blessed with where we're at," said James LeBlanc, chairman of the board for Fire Protection District 1.

The small, metal buildings that were original homes to the three stations were built by volunteer labor in 1973, with money raised by selling jambalaya and barbecue dinners and holding other such fundraisers.

"Those buildings did exactly what they needed to do for 46 years," LeBlanc said. "Now we're building for the next 46 to 50 years."

The original fire stations in St. Amant and Geismar, both of which sustained significant flood damage, have been demolished to make way for the new construction. The original one in Sorrento may be turned to another use.

Fire Protection District 1 has six volunteer fire departments, each with its own main station. Four of the fire departments also have smaller substations to help cover their areas.

A pool of more than 30 paid, contract firefighters cover the day shift for District 1, and approximately 200 volunteer firefighters cover the night shift throughout the district.

Two other fire protection districts, District 3 in Prairieville and District 2 on the west bank in Donaldsonville, cover the rest of the parish.

The cities of Gonzales and Donaldsonville have their own fire departments.

District 1's three new stations were planned years before the flood of 2016 — although that event slowed and complicated the start of construction. Each station is similarly designed and will cost about $3 million each to construct.

Nat Stevens, Geismar's volunteer fire chief, the construction plans have been in the works for close to 20 years.

"Approximately 20 years ago, people had the foresight to see the parish growing, and started saving" to replace outdated stations, Stevens said.

Fire Protection District 1 is funded by a portion of a half-cent sales tax that raises $2.3 million to $2.6 million for the district annually.

Projects to replace two of the district's substations are out for bid now.

Pinion, Sorrento's fire chief, said the new fire station there means a lot to the firefighters, many who have been volunteering with the department for most of their adult lives.

"We've worked a lot of natural disasters the last few years, and the fire station is our home for a few weeks, during those times," he said.