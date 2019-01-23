An AARP driver safety class will be presented from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1415 E. La. 30 Gonzales.
The class is open to anyone holding a valid Louisiana driver's license, and it's geared to drivers 55 and older, who may qualify for a three-year auto liability insurance discount upon completion.
Participants should bring their driver's licenses, a ballpoint pen, a highlighter and a snack, if desired.
The cost is $15 for AARP members who bring their membership cards and $20 for others; the fee must be paid by check or money order upon arrival. To register, call John Carver at (985) 373-7314.