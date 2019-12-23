Four people have been booked on animal cruelty charges after the sheriff's office was called to the scene of a dog fight in Donaldsonville over the weekend.
On Friday, the sheriff's office responded to a residence on Cy Bean Road off Highway 945 in Ascension Parish. When detectives arrived, they located about 15 people fleeing the scene where a dog fight was in progress, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a press release.
Deputies found ten dogs, two of them were severely injured. Officials say one of the dogs later died.
Detectives obtained search warrants for the vehicles left behind at the house and seized drugs, firearms, cash, dog fighting paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia.
"Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken serious," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release. "We will not tolerate dog fighting or anything like it in Ascension Parish."
The following four people were arrested in connection to the case:
-Joseph Duncan, 36 of Donaldsonville
-Jarret Bringier, 30 of Darrow
-Keith Williams Jr., 37 of Donaldsonville
-Joshua Jones, 32 of Donaldsonville
The sheriff's office is still looking for three other suspects:
-Blake Chatman, 34 of Donaldsonville
-Kenneth Miller, 32 of Donaldsonville
-Michael Williams, 50 of Donaldsonville
Anyone with information on the dog fighting case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 621-4636.