The Griffins picked up win No. 1 of the season, a 35-14 road victory over Covington.
The Griffins jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind two touchdowns by AK Burrell. Burrell busted an 81-yard touchdown and added a short touchdown run after the Lions failed to recover a short kickoff and recovered it to set up a short field.
The Lions picked up two scores, and the Griffins added another touchdown in the second quarter, that allowed the Griffins to lead 21-14 at the half.
Dutchtown’s defense continued its stellar play this season, pitching a shutout in the second half. Quarterback Ethan Aucoin tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Dicharry in the third quarter to expand the lead to 28-14. Aucoin added a 37-yard touchdown pass to Pierson Parent in the fourth quarter for the final total.
Burrell led the Griffins with 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Aucoin finished an efficient 10-14 passing with 167 yards and two touchdowns. Parent led the receivers with four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Dutchtown (1-2) will host Carver next Friday at Griffin Stadium.
Parish scores
Destrehan 42, East Ascension 2
Kennedy 14, St. Amant 0
Donaldsonville 42, West St. John 8
Ascension Catholic 23, Hannan 19
Houma Christian 27, Ascension Christian 17
Ascension Parish middle school football roundup
Week 3 Results
Bluff 8, Lake 6
Galvez 14, Gonzales 12
Dutchtown 30, Lowery 12
St. Amant 32, Prairieville 14
Records
Dutchtown 3-0
St. Amant 2-0
Galvez 2-1
Lake 1-2
Prairieville 1-2
Gonzales 1-2
Central 1-1
Bluff 1-1
Lowery 0-3
Spotlight Team of the Week: Galvez Pirates
Head coach: Benny Babin
Key players: Charlie Green, Tamon Donald, Corbin O’Dell, Conner Sweet, Kyler Rock, Kale Daigle, Stantyn Delapasse, Cade Hebert
Galvez has been consistently one of the top teams in Ascension Parish football over the years. A mainstay of the program has been one thing, its head coach. Benny Babin is a veteran coach with 34 years at Galvez, and he has been around to see many good players come through the program.
“There have been many excellent players during my tenure at Galvez, many who have gone to have great high school and college careers. The QB position has been good to us for over the years. I can’t mention all of them; (I) would not want to leave someone out — all good players and good kids,” said Babin.
The Pirates are somewhat inexperienced with only one starter returning from last season. “Charlie Green has worked at the QB position and has made progress throwing the ball,” said Babin.
The top running backs are Tamon Donald and Corbin O’Dell. The offensive line is led by Conner Sweet and Kyler Rock. Top receivers are Kale Daigle and Stantyn Delapasse. The Galvez defense is led by Daigle and Delapasse in the secondary along with Cade Hebert. The linebackers are led by Donald.
The parish league is strong as always and coach Babin knows every game will be tough.
“Overall, I think four or five teams are capable of winning the championship. Most of the games have been competitive,” said Babin.
Coaching for many years at the same school allows you to see former players come back, and this team is no different.
“I am honored to have former players Jarrad Poirrier and Chase Duplessis with us. They teach with me and coach as well,” Babin said.
The parish is lucky to have a coach like Babin for so long; hopefully his tenure won’t end soon.