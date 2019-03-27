The 2018-19 Teachers of the Year and Principals of the Year were honored by the Ascension Parish School Board at its Tuesday night meeting.
Awards were given to one teacher from each school plus one teacher and one principal in each division: primary school, middle school and high school.
"These outstanding educators have been recognized by the peers in their buildings as models of excellence. We know they are teaching, guiding and molding our young people all of the time, and their work is amazing," said Superintendent David Alexander. "We are so blessed in Ascension Parish to have these teachers and principals, as well as their colleagues, come to work every day to serve our children and community."
PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR
• Carol Smith, Prairieville Primary School
• Dina Davis, Prairieville Middle School
• Carli Francois, Dutchtown High School
HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
• Hannah Kamla, APPLe Digital Academy
• Rachel Powell, Early College Option
• Treenise Moore, Donaldsonville High School
• Ryan Bravata, Dutchtown High School
• Drucilla Bull, East Ascension High School
• Marianne McKeithen, St. Amant High School
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
• Sha'Myra Williams, Central Middle School
• Amie Navarre, Dutchtown Middle School
• Betsey Baldwin, Galvez Middle School
• Bridgette Ford, Gonzales Middle School
• Morgan Hutchinson, Lake Elementary
• Courtney Harness, Lowery Middle School
• Tab Harris, Prairieville Middle School
• Kellie Duplechein, St. Amant Middle School
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
• Tonya H. Harden, Ascension Head Start
• Johnna Annie B. Williams, G.W. Carver Primary School
• Maryalice Boss, Central Primary School
• Natasha Sheldon, Donaldsonville Primary School
• Leslie Davidson, Duplessis Primary School
• Dena Toncrey, Dutchtown Primary School
• Taylor Hannaman, Galvez Primary School
• Chasity Carr Franklin, Gonzales Primary School
• Allison Krouse, Lake Elementary School
• Donna Condiff Davis, Lakeside Primary School
• Sarah Trohoske, Lowery Elementary School
• Ashley Townsend, Oak Grove Primary School
• Katrina Burgess, Pecan Grove Primary School
• Kelly Naquin, Prairieville Primary School
• Amanda Dugas, Sorrento Primary School
• Dawn Pontillas, Spanish Lake Primary School
• Megan Starkey, St. Amant Primary School