THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
FRANKENTOYS: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley's M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Create monstrous toy mash-ups when you bring wrecked toys and ripped plushies back to life in frightful new combinations. Using stuffed animals, doll pieces, action figures and old fast-food trinkets, you can make your own Frankentoy. All materials will be provided. Children younger than 7 may need help from an older sibling. (225) 473-8052.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"DRACULA": 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Based on the gothic horror classic novel by Bram Stoker, Dracula is the tale of the charismatic count from Transylvania who relocates to London. $15-25 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
621 FARMER'S MARKET: 7 a.m. to noon, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring local fresh homemade and handmade goods and farm fresh products.
FASFA COMPLETION WORKSHOPS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A representative from the Louisiana Education Loan Authority will be assisting parents and students in filling out their FASFA forms. Parents and students will need their social security numbers, 2018 IRS income tax returns, and W-2s. All students attending will be entered into LELA's $1,000 FASFA completion Scholarship Drawing. Registration is recommended. Students and parents can register by emailing their contact information to carmichael@lela.org. For more information, call (225) 647-3955.
ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER — EVENT FOR YOUNG ENGINEERS: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Unleash your inner inventor. come experience the successes and failures inherent to inventing and engineering projects just like Rosie Revere. Build a paper plate hovercraft, construct a paper Rosie-plane to race, and work at a tinkering station featuring the Gizmo's and Gadgets kits from the littleBits® collection. Designed for upper elementary students, but children of all ages are welcome to attend. (225) 673-8699.
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Featuring 5 of the best local food trucks around town.
APSO FATHER/DAUGHTER GALA: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring face painting, photo booth, Disney princesses, and live entertainment. $40 for dads and daughters get in free at ascensionsheriff.ticketleap.com/feather-daughter-gala-2019.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
SPOOKTACULAR AQHA SHOW: Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Three judges, lots of stalls. AQHA and PHBA approved. Call Wesley Allen at (228) 223-5990.
MONDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
TUESDAY
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current résumés. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gonzales Healthcare, 905 W. Cornerview Road. Featuring candy, food, music and face painting.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
TEEN OPEN MIC: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Singers, songwriters, poets, and musicians ... If you have a skill that you want to show off, we have a microphone and an audience waiting for you. Bring your talent and 10 minutes of material to the Dutchtown library. Listen and play in a supportive setting. You must be a teen in grades 6-12 to perform. However, friends and family are welcome to attend and watch. (225) 673-8699.
WEDNESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Bod Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Oct. 31
HEALTH FAIR EXPO: 8 a.m. to noon, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Join the Capital Area Agency on Aging as they host their annual Health Fair Expo at Lamar Dixon. Numerous free health screenings will be offered and educational materials and handouts will be available. To register, visit capitalaaa.org. For more information call Dusty at (225) 928-8760.
BOO WITH THE BADGE: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 44450 La. 429, St. Amant. Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Fire District 1, and many local businesses and organizations will join our Family Night festivities for safe Trick-or-Treating, games, food, and carnival rides. $15 ride all night bracelet special for Family Night only.
TRICK-OR-TREATING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tanger Outlet, 2100 S. Tanger Blvd., Gonzales. Featuring candy, DJ dance-alongs, giveaways and gelato.
TRICK-OR-TREATING: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring a burlap bag craft, games, photos and a Halloween parade at 6 p.m.