Ascension debris pickup final pass begins July 14
Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that the last pass for flood debris removal will begin Wednesday, July 14.
Parish government has contracted with DRC Emergency services of Metairie to remove construction and demolition debris, and Thompson Consulting of Maitland Florida will handle debris monitoring.
Residents who have flood debris that needs to be picked up are asked to call the Citizens Service Center during normal business hours at (225) 450-1200.
Residents are reminded to place debris in the road and street rights-of-way for pick up. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris. This applies only to construction debris, such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing.
Appliances and white goods, such as freezers, refrigerators, and washer and dryers will not be picked up; owners must dispose of that individually. Residents can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bankruptcy, consumer law workshop
If you are dealing with a bankruptcy decision or need to dispute a collection agency claim, a Bankruptcy and Consumer Law seminar presented by Southeast Louisiana Legal Services attorney Jason Stinnett may help. Set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, learn about financial solutions to help with these decisions either on Zoom or at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services fights for fairness in the justice system. Registration is required. To register to attend either in person or on Zoom, call (225) 647-3955.
Sell Online with eCommerce Tools
Learn how to list your products for free with Google My Business and Merchant Center. In the Grow with Google virtual workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, a Google-supported trainer will show you how to sell on your website using an eCommerce store built with Shopify and learn more helpful tools to stand out online, such as Local Opportunity Finder and Grow My Store.
Advance registration is required. Register online at myapl.org by clicking on Business Resource Center, found under Services in the navigation bar, then click on the Grow with Google banner. Once registered, you will receive an email with information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call Ascension Parish Library at (225) 647-3955.
Sell Online with eCommerce Tools is being sponsored by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Bronze partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program.
Library offers summer crafts
Summer is flying by and barbecue season is in full swing. Beginning Tuesday, July 13, stop by any of Ascension Parish Library’s four locations to pick up a packet of all the supplies you will need to crochet a patriotic square coaster. Visit youtube.com/myAPLibrary for a prerecorded demonstration video with step-by-step instructions using the single crochet stitch. Designed for adults ages 18 and older. Available while supplies last. For information, call the library or visit myapl.org.