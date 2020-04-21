Ascension residents making it work during pandemic
Thanks to all our readers who have reached out with well wishes, story ideas and information we can publish to keep everyone informed.
We've heard about drive-by birthday parties in an age of social distancing. We've all learned how to use apps and programs to keep in touch with each other.
We wanted to remind everyone of our new publication date; which has been moved to Wednesdays.
While there are fewer events to share with our readers, we do want to continue our commitment to spreading the word of news happening despite the closure of schools, churches and business. Please send us photos and information on how your family or organization is dealing with the stay-at-home policy.
Email ascension@theadvocate.com or call (225) 603-1998.
We're working from home, like most of you, but we are on the job.
Thanking letter carriers, delivery people
In an effort to thank letter carriers and delivery personnel, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is encouraging residents to decorate mailboxes, driveways, sidewalks, front doors and anywhere those service people use to thank them for everything they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
To show support, Ascension Parish General Manager Ricky Compton used sidewalk chalk Monday to decorate the front of the governmental complex in Gonzales.
Residents are asked to take a photograph of their decorations and sent them to Martin.McConnell@apgov.us and they'll share them on their Facebook page. We also encourage our readers to share their photos with us at ascension@theadvocate.com for publication.
River Region Art Association announces art pick up
The River Region Art Association announces that the Depot Gallery will be open for participants in the “March into Art” exhibit to pick up their entries from the Gallery from 11 am to noon on Saturday, April 25.
All precautions will be taken to limit one-to-one contact. If you cannot make this day and time, call Sharon Flanagan at (504) 452-2616 to arrange a time for pickup.