Waterways in Livingston and Ascension parishes will reopen Monday for recreational traffic after their closure last week due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.

The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced Sunday that waterways will reopen starting at 8 a.m. Monday, as well as those in Ascension Parish.

Officials closed waters to boaters last week due to concerns Laura could cause dangerously high waters on larger lakes and other bodies of water.

Hurricane Laura made landfall last Thursday south of Lake Charles as a category 4 hurricane — the strongest to strike Louisiana in more than 150 years.

Though the storm's impacts have been devastating along the Texas-Louisiana border, the Baton Rouge metro was largely spared from severe weather.