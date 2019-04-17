Program to discuss history of the National Leprosarium in Carville
In the middle of a fall night in 1894, five men and two women, called lepers, tugged up the Mississippi River from New Orleans on a coal barge. They had been denied access to public transportation by state law.
Accompanied by a physician, newspaper reporters, and provisions donated by Charity Hospital, the lepers were made as comfortable as possible during the 85-mile trip to their new home. The first glimpse revealed a decaying plantation known as Indian Camp, set on the river close to Carville in Iberville Parish. The house was uninhabitable, leaving the seven patients to begin a new life in slave cabins on a rundown farmstead that would later become a modern, innovative facility, as well as the only leprosarium on the continental United States.
Elizabeth Schexnyder, curator of the National Hansen’s disease Museum in Carville, will continue this story at an upcoming program, History of the National Leprosarium in Carville, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at 10 a.m. April 27.
Because of limited seating, anyone interested in attending this event is asked to register in advance by calling the library at (225) 473-8052.
Cajun Country Quilters host pillowcase class
Attention sewing enthusiasts. If you’ve ever considered learning to quilt, or if you’re a quilter already, the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown has a program you may be interested in. At 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, the Cajun Country Quilters of Gonzales will lead a course in creating quilted pillowcases. Attendees need basic sewing skills and should bring a sewing machine with a manual, attachments, sewing needles, neutral colored thread, scissors, a seam ripper, straight pins, and, if possible, an extension cord. Because the class lasts through lunch time, feel free to bring a sack lunch as well.
Space is limited, so call the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699 to register or for more information.
Student Aviation Day
The National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees are hosting a Student Aviation Day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 4 at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Multiplex Facility, 4400 Airpark Boulevard, Baton Rouge.
The program is for youth age 10-17.
To register, email Joyce Burges at burges1@outlook.com.