DONALDSONVILLE — The public has spoken, choosing the mascots and colors for two new primary schools coming to Ascension Parish.

The mascot for Bluff Ridge Primary, to be built on La. 73, will be the Falcons, with school colors to be navy and gray.

For Sugarmill Primary, coming to Germany Road, the mascot will be the Knights, with school colors to be vermilion and gray.

All of the selections, presented to the School Board's Strategic Planning Committee on Tuesday, received the most votes from the public in an online survey on the school district's website.

Chad Lynch, director of planning and construction, said bids are expected to go out on those school construction projects in the next two to three months.

A third new primary school for the district, Bullion Primary in the Bullion Crossing subdivision in Prairieville, is now under construction and expected to open by the start of the 2019 school year.

The School Board has hired Mike Hefner, with Geographic Planning and Demographic Services of Lafayette, to draw new school attendance zones that will come with the three new primary schools, as well as a new middle school, Bluff Middle, that will be built.

Hefner is first focusing on the new attendance area for Bullion Primary, with the boundaries for the other new schools to be worked on beginning in fall 2019.

Superintendent David Alexander said the principal for Bullion Primary will be named in December. The board is looking at a school attendance zone for the new primary school to be finalized by March.

Board member Scott Duplechein and board President Pat Russo asked Hefner, who was at Tuesday's meeting, to present three options for the new Bullion Primary attendance zone.

Public hearings will be part of the process of redrawing the zones.