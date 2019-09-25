The athletes, coaches and supporters who are the foundation of the tradition of sports success at St. Amant High School will be recognized when the school establishes its Athletic Hall of Fame in October.
The 12 members of the inaugural class of the St. Amant High School Athletic Hall of Fame are:
- Joseph “Frankie” Bourgeois
- Jason Garey
- Leah Heintz Bourgeois
- Tarleisha Miles
- Doug Moreau
- Butch Pierre
- Lyle Schexnaydre
- Ben Sheets
- Richard and Myrtle Waguespack
- John “Hot Rod” Williams
- Jason Williams.
A private ceremony for inductees and family members will be Thursday, Oct. 17, followed by a public ceremony at The Pit before the Gators' game against Woodlawn at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
St. Amant High School athletics director David Oliver said he set plans for a Hall of Fame in motion after seeing the community's emotional response to the re-opening of the refurbished Gold Dome in August 2018, after the historic flooding of 2016.
“It was amazing to see the support we had from the community during that time,” Oliver said. “It really reminded us of the strong bond between the school, its athletic programs, and the larger community.”
“Our vision is that St. Amant High School’s Hall of Fame will inspire the next generations of athletes, coaches and volunteers to continue the tradition of excellence that has become synonymous with St. Amant athletic programs,” Oliver said.