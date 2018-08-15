Taste of Tiger Tailgating
Get ready for football Saturday with the Taste of Tiger Tailgating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Featuring live music by Chris LeBlanc and the Kendall Shaffer Band, plus shopping from vendors who want your tailgate to be better than anyone else's.
There will also be the Patient Plus Kid Zone. For information, go to guarantymedia.com or visit etix.com.
Dreams Come True
Put your dancing shoes on for the Dreams Come True Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.
Na Na Sha to perform.
For sponsorship, tickets and volunteer information, contact Freddye Smith (225) 933-9339 or Max Himmel (225) 715-2881. Must be 18 to enter.
Choosing ferns
A workshop on ferns for the landscape and patio will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Ascension Parish Library's Gonzales branch, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Presenter Terry Rehn, a retired cardiologist and East Baton Rouge Master Gardener, will focus on fern varieties that have tolerated the area's recent flooding and cold spells. To register, call the Gonzales branch at (225) 647-3955.
Japanese ghost stories
They’re whispered around campfires, shared on the internet and passed from generation to generation. Whether it’s the story of the Slender Man or Kuchisake-onna, or any other spooky tale, legends spark fear in the hearts and minds of children and adults alike.
"Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories" will be screened when the Kanji Klub, Ascension Parish Library’s anime club for adults, meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the Gonzales library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Participants also will make haunted mirrors. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Literacy tutoring
An information session for people interested in volunteering as literacy tutors for adults will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Ascension Parish Library's Donaldsonville branch, 500 Mississippi St.; and again at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Gonzales branch, 708 S. Irma Blvd.
Topics will include what’s necessary to become a tutor, how tutor training works and the impact adult literacy has on the community. Registration is required. For information or to register, please contact the Donaldsonville branch at (225) 473-8052 or the Gonzales branch at (225) 647-3955.