Gold sales awards went to Sandy Scallan, $7.7 million, and Sherri Rachal, $5.1 million, during the annual awards luncheon for Villar and Co. Real Estate in Prairieville.
Silver sales awards went to Jeff Gautreau, $4.7 million, and Charley Robinson, $3.8 million. Receiving Bronze sales awards were Dee Robinson, $2.9 million; Deborah Kiser Parks, $1.5 million; Loretta Cook, $1.4 million; and Rickie Bliss $1.3 million.
Scallan was honored as top listing agent and as top producer. Brenda Stephens was honored as rookie of the year, and Ivan Chandra was honored for having the most cooperative spirit.