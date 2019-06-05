Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on May 20-24:
CIVIL SUITS
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Tarahna A. Lewis Jarvis, executory process.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Tasha Joubert and Clarence Joubert, contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Latrisha Robertson, open account.
Grassy Sprain Group Inc. v. Johnny Taylor, promissory note.
Southern University Board Supervisors and Southern University Baton Rouge v. Kawanna Lashell Williams, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank Na v. Hillary Edwards, open account.
Coys Diesel Specialties LLC v. MacKenzie Barrett, open account.
Alan Pesch v. Progressive Northwestern Insurance Com and Trace Adair, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc v. Bernard M. Guidry, executory process.
Kolby Sheets v. Maranda Liotta, miscellaneous.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Succession, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Gregory Lane, open account.
Joseph Yacoub v. James River Insurance Co. and Hira Hasan, damages.
Andre McQueen v. Michael Thomas, JB Sweeping Services LLC and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Hali I. Doty and Kenneth Richard Goss v. Payton A. Taube, AAA Insurance Co. aka Automobile Club Interinsurance Exc., damages.
Quinton Renfro v. Geico General Insurance Co., damages.
Jami Strauch, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Quendon Breaux, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Alexis Coco, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Stacy Bland, open account.
Rana Solite Herrera v. Roland J Robert Distributor Inc. and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Abb Inc. v. Quinton Chevis, monies due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Cliven Holly, contract.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Rodney Roussell, executory process.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Leroy Stephens and the unknown heirs of Leroy Stephens, expropriation.
Exxonmobil Pipeline Co. v. Eastern Joseph Dumas Jr., Furtrull A. Dumas Jr., Marie Dumas Sims, Lamar Dumas, heirs of Louisianamar Dumas, unknown, Marina C. Dumas Hayens, Hayens Marina Cecilia Dumas, heirs of Marina C. Dumas Hayens unknown, Joann Dumas, Rhonda Dumas, Ellis J. Success Dumas and William Dumas, expropriation.
Doreen Rodrigue and Kevin Rodrigue v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Hazel Melancon and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Ronette Logan, state Department of Children and Family Services and Ryan Minor Logan v. Everette Pedescleaux, executory judgment.
Newrez LLC Fka, Newpenn Financial LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Nathan David Gautreau, executory process.
Glen Bourgeois v. of Public Safety Department, review.
Kevin Valentine and Kendrick Garnett v. Klhiah L. Greening, Brent Simpson, Madeleine M. Simpson and Geico Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Mattie Williams v. John Thomas and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Iris B. Butler v. Hope Haven Garden of Memory Inc., State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., Ronnie Rodrigue Sr. and Ryan Rodrigue, damages.
Adolfo Chow v. Joseph Cangelosi, Brand Industrial Services Inc. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Kalk Cornelius Patrick, interdiction.
Jennifer Fogg Remington v. Micah Remington, divorce.
Ellen Nicholls Barden v. Keith Gerard LeBlanc, divorce.
Mark Sorenson v. Kacie Hale, divorce.
Callen Joy Dahlke v. Nickolas John Dahlke, divorce.
Billy Mac Jeffers v. Carol Dern Jeffers, divorce.
Brittney McGowen v. Joseph McGowen, divorce.
Bethany Karrer, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Shawn Rivas, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Danielle Partin, child support.
Ashleigh Bovia, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Romalis Steib, child support.
Mary Jane Bolona v. Dawn Bolona, divorce.
April Areil Miller v. Christopher D. Miller, divorce.
Shelbi Balio, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Juan Medina, child support.
George Grace v. Donna Candace Grace, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Georgiana Millien Cavalier
Succession of Ida Yvonne Devall
Succession of Karl R. Kastner Jr., Karl Raimond Kastner Jr.
Succession of Wilton J. Lowe Jr.
Succession of Leona Crum Brown
Succession of Curtis Roberson
Succession of Veronica Ann Hebert