The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Aug. 15-22:
Aug. 15
Kollie, Bono: 24, 188 Homewood Place, Reserve, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speed.
LeBlanc, Wilton J.: 45, 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, second-degree battery, felony battery of a police officer/injury medical attention, disarming of a peace officer.
Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 35, 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 112, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Wheat, Caleb R.: 34, 40499 Paula Beth Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 30, 114 Pine St., No. 112, Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, breach of bail condition.
Hammond, Bryan: 23, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dugas, Brady: 33, 41490 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Collins, Robert A.: 31, 525 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Aug. 16
Simoneaux, Ashley Nicole: 32, 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Millien, Marvin: 30, 502 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Grezaffi, Ryan: 29, 13449 Bourgeois Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Billiot, Baxter: 25, 15661 Rose Meadow, Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Shorty, Kevin J.: 51, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, false imprisonment/offender armed with dangerous weapon.
Brown, Kessa Noel: 40, 43294 Marblestown Road, Prairieville, probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Ricks, Maxwell: 51, 37094 Second St., Darrow, obscenity.
Jackson Jr., Telly Sherrell: 22, 6079 Majestic Lane, Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Liles, Haylei Jolynn: 32, 37131 Anderson Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Gobble, Christopher Anson: 35, 41194 Courtney Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Corretjer, Felicia: 33, 45272 Oliver Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 17
Landry, David: 34, 10140 Golden Gate, Convent, failure to appear in court.
Lemoine, Jake J.: 47, 11254 Sheets Road, Gonzales, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, unlawful use of license, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated, simple battery of persons with infirmities.
Villenurve, Danny Anthony: 45, 12356 George Lambert Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Villenurve, Heather Cannon: 46, 41077 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Scivicque, Kayla Rae: 35, 40397 La. 621, Gonzales, state probation violation, four counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Jones III, Michael G.: 20, 41191 Citadel Drive, Sorrento, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Dufrene, Jessica: 18, 18522 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Wallace, Chance K.: 27, 42464 Norwood Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Delmore, Willie James: 59, 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, soliciting donations without permit.
Califf, Sandi: 46, 12072 Buster Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Lee, Christal L.: 40, 43485 Lone Oak St., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
LeBlanc, Angela Louise: 40, 9454 Split Log Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Babin, Justin P.: 39, 11404 Roddy Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Aug. 18
Moore, Sheena Marie: 37, 1544 E. Silverleaf St., Gonzales, child passenger restraint system, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, vehicle license required, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Alday, Isidro: 19, 12407 Deck Blvd., Geismar, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration certificates, reckless operation.
Carreon, Rubio: 34, address unavailable, Glenmora, hit-and-run driving.
Langlois, Carey Jason: 41, 18386 Watts Road, Livingston, failure to appear in court.
Fisher, Gelisha Lashay: 27, 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, obstruction of justice/simple assault.
Lessard Jr., Clayton Paul: 31, 1106 E. Angela St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Boyd Jr., Harry L.: 38, 45080 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana, stop signs and yield signs, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, expired motor vehicle insurance.
Vicknair, Darren Joseph: 33, 44444 Melancon St., Lot 35, Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Evans, Debbie: 59, 43317 R Daigle Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Carter, Colby: 29, 1310 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple assault, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, cyberstalking, public intimidation/threat.
Aug. 19
Capell, Dustin Charles: 39, 17049 Charlie Brown Road, Prairieville, parole violation, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Smith, Christopher: 30, 7000 Water Wheel Drive, Bakersfield, California, simple assault, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Barras, Kris Michael: 41, 15205 Palomino Lane, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Allen, Matthew Kila: 40, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, parole violation, felony theft.
Scott, Zoe: 29, 1961 Southpointe Drive, Baton Rouge, bond revocation, vagrancy.
Mackie, Lorenzo T.: 35, 917 N. 29th St., Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a movable, failure to appear in court.
Schaefer, Daniel: 37, 730 Church St., Donaldsonville, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Brooks, Samantha M.; 26, 730 Church St., Donaldsonville, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Harris, Devin: 22, 16193 La. 16, French Settlement, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Piper, Brandon: 30, 17000 Lisa Drive, Livingston, failure to appear in court.
Matthews, Damecia: 22, 1968 Scenic Garden, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor flight from an officer, traffic-control signals, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, principals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, misdemeanor theft.
Hayes, Andrea: 25, 3136 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Davis, Stephen A.: 30, 13417 Bayou Grand South Blvd., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Boyd, Jermaria: 22, 4079 St. Andrew Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Aug. 20
Bell, Zegory C.: 30, 134 Evangeline Drive, 101, Donaldsonville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to report accident, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dillon, Joshua: 34, 38316 Mulberry St., Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Bourgeois, Jordan Dean: 32, 11163 Savoy Road, St. Amant, surety, failure to appear.
Washington, Jeremy Jamahl: 36, 3113 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Guitreau, Marvin: 48, 40342 Sycamore Ave., Gonzales, indecent behavior with juveniles, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Stingley, Ollie Leatha: 42, 38108 Pauline St., Prairieville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm.
Smith Jr., Bobby: 21, 8544 St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, second-degree murder.
Lambert, Christian J.: 48, 39092 Germany Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Taylor III, Robert: 27, 1706 America St., Donaldsonville, false certificates, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Soileau, Cody: 31, 23686 Palmer Road, Livingston, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lebeouf, Troy: 55, 37265 Audubon Park Ave., Geismar, misdemeanor theft.
Bruno, Dylan M.: 20, 41028 Turo Lane, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Joseph, Steven: 24, 43089 Sycamore Bend Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, two counts of resisting an officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, second-degree battery.
McClyde, Lavonte: 24, 1513 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear in court.
Reagan, Martin: 70, 238 Audubon Blvd., New Orleans, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 21
Terry, Jack Lawrence: 33, 1904 Stumpf Blvd., Terrytown, monetary instrument abuse, two counts of felony theft.
McKnight, Miranda: 38, 37060 La. 74, Geismar, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Garner, LaShunda A.: 35, 30256 Apple St., Denham Springs, criminal trespass/all other offenses, battery of a dating partner.
Emery, Grace: 54, 13392 Dooley Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Adams, James: 45, 2605 Isabel St., Houma, violations of protective orders.
Powell Jr., Donald P.: 51, 15290 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville, felony unauthorized use of a movable, felony theft, simple battery of persons with infirmities.
Glover, Gary L.: 53, 15409 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Babin, Sherri Ann: 54, 44444 Melancon St., No. 33, Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Aug. 22
Diez, Jordan: 24, 37113 White Road, No. 19, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Furnish, Justin Kent: 28, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Garcia, Veronica Podilla: 53, 37007 First St., Darrow, improper display of temporary license plate, failure to appear in court.
Schmitt, Francis Ann: 56, 14455 Braud Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Garcia, Hector D.: 37, 6610 La. 74, St. Gabriel, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ware, David A.: 36, 14086 Airline Highway, Apt. 2018, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Abrams, Lacey: 33, 13414 Chase St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Norris, Donald Ray: 41, 12115 Peter Bougious Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.