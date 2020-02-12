Capital Area United Way recently awarded a $5,000 grant to The Life of a Single Mom to help it expand its services to single mothers in Ascension Parish.
The funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity that awarded $100,188 to 10 nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
The grant will be used to expand support groups to 40 moms for 12 months. These support groups will focus on mental health, parenting, financial health and whole-mom well-being. In addition, there will be eight health educational classes, $10,000 of in-kind donations of materials such as wipes and diapers, and case management.
“Louisiana currently ranks second in the nation in single-mother-led homes, with approximately one in three children in Ascension living in a single-parent home," said Jennifer Maggio, CEO of The Life of a Single Mom, according to a news release. "This funding allows us to further expand services to ensure Ascension single mothers know there is hope."
The grant complements the existing work of United Way in the areas of health, education, income stability and basic needs of Ascension Parish residents, according to a news release. In addition to these dollars, United Way is investing $3 million in more than 37 programs and organizations that are providing services in the 10-parish area. All of these organizations are addressing ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), of which 45% of the capital-area residents are considered employed but still struggle every month to afford necessary expenses like transportation, food, child care and health care. These programs, along with all of United Way’s investments, can be found on their website cauw.org/partners.
“With this grant, The Life of a Single Mom will be able to expand their footprint in Ascension Parish,” said Edy Addison, director of community impact and initiatives at United Way. “They will continue to be a great access to providing necessary services to those mothers in Ascension Parish who need them the most.”