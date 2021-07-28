An Ascension Parish nonprofit is raising money Sunday to help children enjoy trips to interesting and education places, said organizer Brenda Payton.
Payton's Busy Bees Movers & Shakers nonprofit group is holding a 5K run, walk, cycle and pop up shop starting with registration at 6:30 a.m. at 9697 Airline Highway in Sorrento. The races start at 9 a.m. and ends at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento.
Entry fee is 10 per person or $50 for a family. Vendor spots are available for $50.
After the races, a school supply giveaway will be held and vendor booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside and outside the community center.
Payton said she is raising funds to purchase a vehicle to help transport the children to the field trips sponsored by her nonprofit. She said renting buses and vehicles to transport the children is expense and having a vehicle would mean more money could be used to get more children experiencing the field trips.
For more information, call Payton at (225) 413-0873.