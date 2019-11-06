Master Gardener Janis Poche gave a presentation on fall vegetable gardening to her fellow members of the Gonzales Garden Club during the group's Oct. 2 meeting at the St. Amant home of Dale Bowman.
Her presentation featured types of beds, soil, fertilizer, pesticides, watering regimens and mulch. Poche also offered specific tips for cultivating carrots, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, beets, turnips, lettuces, Swiss chard, spinach, potatoes and cool-season herbs. For those looking for something new, she suggested bok choy, kohlrabi and romanesco. In closing, she gave each member a copy of LSU AgCenter’s Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide and a bag of green onion bulbs to plant.
Club President Jamie Trisler distributed handouts on the characteristics of the traditional style of mass floral design. Flower arrangements of that design style were presented by Janis D’Benedetto, Loretta Ramirez and Sandy Stewart. Cynthia Cagnolatti displayed herbs from her home garden as horticulture specimens.
Hostesses Dale Bowman, Pam Fiegel, Gwen Heck, Marilyn Rice, Dana Teepell and Cathy Venable served a meal of shrimp fettuccine, tossed Greek salad, marinated garden salad, garlic bread, eclair cake and bread pudding.
D’Benedetto arranged for the club to tour Longue Vue House and Gardens in New Orleans in conjunction with the Louisiana iris rhizome sale on Oct. 19. The topic of the November meeting is Louisiana irises.