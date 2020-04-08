The 2019-2020 teachers of the year in the Ascension Public Schools are Tabitha Adams from Bullion Primary School, Michelin Bertin from Prairieville Middle School, and Erika Poarch from East Ascension High School.
The winners were selected by their respective school peers and were scheduled to be recognized at the March 24 Ascension Parish School Board meeting, which was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
The top teacher for primary, middle and high school divisions, as well as the top principals, will go on to compete for the state's 2021 teacher and principal of the Year selection in the summer.
The district's principals of the year are:
- Laurent R. Thomas, Lakeside Primary School
- Michelle Bourque, Galvez Middle School
- Marvin Evans, Donaldsonville High School.
The district's high school teachers of the year are:
- Erica Ikerd, APPLE Digital Academy and Career Training Center
- Shawancy Joseph, Donaldsonville High School
- Stephanie Jardin, Dutchtown High School
- Laura M. Theriot, Early College Option
- Erika K. Poarch, East Ascension High School
- Casey Sevario, St. Amant High School.
The district's middle school teachers of the year are:
- Trina T. Trosclair, Central Middle School
- Renee Landry, Dutchtown Middle School
- Candice Dennis, Galvez Middle School
- Farrah Piazza, Gonzales Middle School
- Olivia Bubrig, Lake Elementary School
- Courtland Joshua, Lowery Middle School
- Michelin Bertin, Prairieville Middle School
- Patricia Saber, St. Amant Middle School.
The district's primary school teachers of the year are:
- Stacy Allen, Ascension Head Start
- Tabitha Adams, Bullion Primary School
- Sandrica Fisher, Central Primary School
- Tayla Songe, Donaldsonville Primary School
- Ana Liza Montesa Shea, Duplessis Primary School
- Blaire Hanna, Dutchtown Primary School
- Janice Galindo, Galvez Primary School
- LaDazha Ford, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Hannah Brewer, Gonzales Primary School
- Angela Quebedeaux, Lake Elementary School
- Ashli Wall, Lakeside Primary School
- Alexis Perry, Lowery Elementary School
- Victoria LaCroix, Oak Grove Primary School
- Auburn Cain, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Candace McKay, Prairieville Primary School
- Jamie Hudson, Spanish Lake Primary School
- Zach Hall, Sorrento Primary School
- Stephanie Kaltenbacher, St. Amant Primary School.