Recent graduates Micah Daggs, Luke Ory and Madlen Robicheaux are the recipients of this year’s Ascension Veterans Associations scholarships. The scholarships, worth $1,000 each, are awarded for exemplary civic service and patriotic ideology.
Daggs is an Ascension Catholic High School graduate and the grandson of a Korean War veteran. Active in community school and church, he belonged to the National Society of High School Scholars, National Honor Society, Ascension Catholic tennis team and Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. He will attend Xavier University in New Orleans with the goal of becoming a sports medicine physician.
Ory is a St. Amant High School graduate and the grandson of a Vietnam War veteran. He belonged to the Gators football team, was player of the week several times and was selected to play in the Red Stick Bowl. He also was a member of the track and field team, band and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He will attend Louisiana College in Pineville and plans to become a pharmacist.
Robicheaux is an Ascension High School graduate and the daughter of a Desert Storm veteran and granddaughter of a Vietnam-era veteran. She was a National Honor Society member, All-American cheerleader and member of the softball, track and powerlifting teams and yearbook staff. She also attended the 2017 Louisiana Girls State program. She will study nursing at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Funding for the scholarships comes from community donations through Ascension Veterans Associations’ Musical Tribute for the Troops. Next year’s event is slated for Jan 11.