Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 11-15:
CIVIL SUITS
Caydon Beard v. Tutorship.
Anna Kathryn Minor Palmer v. Tutorship.
Community Acceptance v. April L. Taylor, executory judgment.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Valerie M. Sims, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kevin M. Huff, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ashanta Randolph, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc v. Ernest A. Russell, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Claude B. Wise, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Angeleahia Miller, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Debra Thomas, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Austin Darville, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dina Thornton, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kim B. Dufrene, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kayne Troxclair, open account.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Thelma L. Davis, executory process.
Pioneer Credit Co. dba Mariner Finance LLC v. Wallace A. Mitchell Jr., promissory note.
Leroy Cushenberry v. Eatelcorp LLC and Travelers Indemnity Co., damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Lee S. St. Angelo, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Katrina Young, open account.
Dinah Narcisse, Micaiah Narcisse Sr. individual on behalf of, Shantell (on behalf of a minor) Narcisse and Micaiah Narcisse Jr. v. Dianne Huey and Ascension Parish School Board, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Thomas Guillot, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dawn Dupuis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Monique Brown, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ashlyn Hebert, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dawnyelle Bennett, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Debra Taylor, open account.
Kelly Simpson Hoover v. Allstate Vehicle & Property Insurance Co, damages.
Letatia L. Johnson and Terrance M. Johnson v. Quanisha J. Jenkins, Loomis Armored Us LLC and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana State Of v. Courtney Belanger and Paul Trim, forfeiture/seizure.
JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Daniel Borne and Crystal Gravois Borne, executory process.
Candice Sanders and Dewitt O'Neal Sanders v. Jacob Belgard and Katelyn Belgard, damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Lacheta Saul, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Bruce Cosey, open account.
FCT Properties LLC v. Portable Machine Works LLC, executory judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corpration v. Paul Bougere Jr. and Mary Bougere, monies due.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc v. Lakeesha Burkett, abandonment.
VW Credit Inc dba Audi Financial Services v. Darrel D. Moses, executory process.
Wanda Howe, Johnny Howe, James (individual on behalf of) Duplessis v. Shawnee Lopez and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Employment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Beach Plant, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemployment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. MacHine Works Insurance Portable aka Portable Machine Works LLC, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemployment Administration and J. Ricky Direct Masaracchuia v. Power Line Services Inc, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemployment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Puppy Kutz Pet Grooming & Boarding, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemployment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Security & Investigative Specialist, executory judgment.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemployment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Shree Ganesh LLC dba Hampton Inn of Gonzales, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemployment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Start Driving Academy Smart, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemployment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Strategic Marketing Consulting LLC, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemploment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Taatt Industries LLC, executory process.
Louisiana State Workforce Commission, Office of Unemploment Administration and J. Ricky Masaracchia v. Tiger Rose LLC, executory process.
Frankie Aguillard v. Naturchem Inc, declaratory judgment.
Cheryl J. Turner v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., Brian A. Amedee and Lyndon Southern Insurance Co., damages.
Adb Financial Managementcorporation v. Dean Nolen Jr., monies due.
Discover Bank v. Joshua P. Viator, executory judgment.
Joseph Bessix v. Nicholas Julien, visitation.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Jarvis W. Stephens aka Jarvis Stephens, Paula E. Stephens aka Paula Stephens, executory process.
Maria E. Rosario v. Harold Mouton and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Summer Lake Subd Homeowners Association Inc. v. Lori Dyer Anderson, declaratory judgment.
Carey Achord v. Joshua Holton, damages.
First Heritage Credit Oflouisiana LLC v. Shiwanna M. Verrett, executory judgment.
Ascension Wastewater Treatment Inc. v. Shadows At Manchac Development LLC, miscellaneous.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tammy Anderson, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dwanda Lomas, open account.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC and First National Bank of Omaha v. Julie Burns, open account.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Earnest Cutno aka Earnest Torrian Cutno, Shondra Cutno aka Shondra Racquel Cutno aka Shondra Guillory Cutno aka Shondra Racquel Guillory, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Imn Jabbar, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jordy L. Valentine and Jovan V. Valentine, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Larry Washington, open account.
Discover Bank v. Megan N. LeBlanc, open account.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Todd M. Peppers and Nancy M. Peppers, executory process.
Feltonya Valentine v. Walmart Louisiana LLC and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Larry F. Whitmore, executory process.
Lester Johnson v. USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. v. Jade Hutchinson and Goauto Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Catherine Ann Rodrigue, interdiction.
Keynata Webb, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Boudreaux, child support.
Quaneisha Spikes, state Department of Children and Family Services and Deandre Moore v. Andrea Moore, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services and Robert Jr. v. Robert Williams, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services and Rachelle Minor Williams v. Robert Williams, child support.
Louisiana State Department Children & Family v. Robert Williams, child support.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Milo Augustine Jr., child support.
Cody Lawrence Broussard v. Jessica L. Blazek Broussard, divorce.
Savannah Ledet, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Trayvoin Coates, child support.
Crystal Nichole Giarratano v. James William Ross, divorce.
Pamala Dykes Youngblood v. David Earl Youngblood, divorce.
Shanna Bundick Hutchcraft v. Corey William Hutchcraft, divorce.
Luciana Muela Morales v. Cesar Hermosillo Sr., divorce.
Randy Joseph Landry v. Karen Guidry Landry, divorce.
Israel Seth Jacques Billiot v. Morgan Hughes Billiot, divorce.
Jeffrey T. Hill v. Jennifer L. Brown Hill, divorce.
Martin Kraft v. Becky Stevens Kraft, divorce.
Jennifer Hill v. Jeffery T. Hill, divorce.
Jimmy Whiddon v. Billie Jo Guitreau Whiddon, divorce.
Laurie Thibodeaux Mathis v. Brett Shannon Magee, divorce.
Heather Vicknair v. Rhett Vicknair, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Catherine Blanchard Boudreaux
Succession of Helen Hanna Heath
Succession of Thomas Edward Labat
Succession of Ethan Jennings Olinde
Succession of Cecil Calvin Barnes Sr. Aka, Cecil Calvin Barnes Jr.
Succession of Willie Wade Hill
Succession of Harvey Kelson Jr.
Succession of John Lee Chemin Jr.
Succession of Kenneth Paul Stegall
Succession of Judy Elizabeth Robertson