Mark your calendar for holiday fun
The calendar is filling up with lots of Christmas events in communities around Ascension Parish. Here are a few activities lined up.
Gonzales Christmas parade
Donna Britt, a former anchor for WAFB, will be the grand marshal for the Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade, which will roll at 1 p.m. Sunday on a new route in Gonzales.
The new route begins at Irma Boulevard and Cornerview Road. The floats, bands and dance teams will turn left on Cornerview Road and left again on Burnside before disbanding in the parking lot of the Eastbank Shopping Center.
For information, visit www.jambalayafestival.net or email gonzaleschristmasparade@yahoo.com.
Senior Citizens Party
The annual Senior Citizens Party starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Trade Mart building.
Christmas Crusade for Children
Help Sheriff Jeff Wiley and his staff fill the Christmas wish lists for hundreds of children by attending the Christmas Crusade for Children's shopping night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gonzales Walmart. You'll pick up a list at the door and shop from a suggested list. The bill is picked up thanks to the generosity of local sponsors.
Sorrento celebration
In Sorrento, folks will gather to light the Christmas tree, listen to musical presentations, welcome Santa and enjoy holiday treats.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sorrento Community Center.
Carols in the courtyard
If you're like Christmas music, visit the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales for its annual Christmas in the Courtyard event at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sing some of your favorite holiday songs with the help of singers from Center Stage Performing Arts Center.