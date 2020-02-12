The Arc of East Ascension recently won a $6,550 grant from Capital Area United Way to assist with a dental project in Ascension Parish. The funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded $100,188 to 10 nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
The Arc of East Ascension Dental Project will create easier access for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities without dental coverage to be able to get care from specialized dentist, according to a news release. The grant will allow for 15 individuals to receive dental services and have care plans created.