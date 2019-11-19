GONZALES — A primary school under construction in Prairieville is closer to getting its attendance zone finalized, thanks to response from residents to an Ascension Parish School Board online survey.

The board's strategic planning committee had narrowed the attendance zone choices for Bluff Ridge Primary to three plans, which differed mainly in the southern boundary lines.

On Tuesday, the committee recommended the School Board approve Plan A, the plan 60 percent of online-survey respondents chose.

Running along Interstate 10 to the north and bordered by Bayou Braud to the west, the Plan A zone runs along both sides of Bluff Road — common to all the plans — with C. Braud Road being a southern boundary line.

Unique among the three plans, Plan A calls for reassigning part of Dutchtown Primary's attendance zone to nearby Spanish Lake Primary.

The full School Board will vote on the attendance zone at its Dec. 3 meeting.

Also on Tuesday, the full School Board approved industrial tax exemption requests for five proposed manufacturing projects, all in Geismar: a two-phased expansion at Air Liquide; an expansion at Westlake Vinyl's plant; an expansion of PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer's plant; and a joint project by Rubicon and Huntsman.

Altogether, the projects would bring $53.6 million in property taxes to the school district and $3.6 million in sales taxes.

Under the guidelines of the industrial tax exemption program, the School Board would forfeit a total of $41.3 million in property taxes.