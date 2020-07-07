Skrmetta to address Ascension GOP Roundtable
Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, who holds one of five seats on the statewide body that governs utility providers, railroads and other public services in Louisiana, will be the featured speaker at the July Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Skrmetta, who is a lifelong resident of south Louisiana and a graduate of LSU, Southern University and Tulane University Law Schools, has a master’s degree in maritime law and has attended the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. He is the Louisiana co-chairman for the Trump Reelection Campaign.
Again this year, ARW is coordinating with Volunteer Ascension to provide school supplies for Ascension schools. Members and guests are asked to bring school supplies to the meeting.
Cost for the lunch is $22. Reservations are requested. RSVP to (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.
Coronavirus testing
Ochsner Health’s community testing has resulted in over 25,000 coronavirus swabs performed at sites across Louisiana. In the Capital Area, locations are secured in cooperation with government officials and focus on testing near local hot spots and/or under-tested areas.
Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age 2 and older. Doctor’s orders are not required. People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. For questions about community testing, visit ochsner.org/testing.
Testing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at River Parishes Community College
925 W. Edenborne Parkway, Gonzales.
Election day
Saturday is election day.
Polls will open Saturday for the Presidential Preference Primary. This is a closed party primary election, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote. If you are registered as any other party or no party, you are not eligible to vote in this election.
Voters may view their specific ballots at geauxvote.com or the Louisiana secretary of state’s Geauxvote app.
Qualifying dates for 2020 fall election
Bridget Hanna, Clerk of Court for Ascension Parish, has announced the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the Nov. 3, election. Qualifying will be held on July 22, 23 and 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Clerk’s Office located at 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.
Qualifying will be held for the following offices: 23rd Judicial District Judges, 23rd Judicial District Attorney, Justices of the Peace, Constables, Mayor, City of Donaldsonville, Council Members, City of Donaldsonville, Mayor, City of Gonzales, Chief of Police, City of Gonzales, and Council Members, City of Gonzales.
The cost for qualifying for each office is listed at www.ascensionclerk.com. Fees are payable in cash, cashier’s check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.
For information, call the clerk’s office at (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 223.
Basics of Backyard Beekeeping
Join the Ascension Parish Library for the Basics of Backyard Beekeeping virtual presentation to be provided on Wednesday, July 22, at 6 p.m. using Zoom. Join Chairity Waugh to learn all about backyard beekeeping. Waugh will discuss things to consider before getting the bees, the basic beekeeping equipment, basic information about bees including their lifecycle, how to acquire bees, basic tips for inspecting a beehive, and nectar plants in Louisiana.
To learn more on how to become a successful beekeeper, register for this virtual Zoom presentation by calling Gonzales (225) 647-3955, Galvez (225) 622-3955, Dutchtown (225) 673-8699, or Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052. Once registered, the library will send an email with meeting information for the scheduled session. To join the live session, you will need the Meeting Room ID from email, or you can click on the direct link found in your email.