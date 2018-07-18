The Rotary Club of Gonzales celebrated a half-century of service during its 50th anniversary celebration on June 19.
Guests included current and past members, representatives from Ascension Parish’s three other Rotary Clubs and Matt LeBlanc, Donaldsonville club president and Rotary District 6200 assistant district governor.
Current and past Rotarians gave presentations on the club’s history, member camaraderie, past and present members, and the club’s impact on the community. Guests and members viewed two videos of club highlights and contributions over the past 50 years.
“We are very blessed to have members in our club today who have been with the club since its very early years, including its only living charter member Gordon R. Crawford, third president Dale Spaht, and sixth president and past District 6200 governor Ralph A. ‘Tony’ Malbrough. They were present to share their knowledge of the club’s history,” Public Relations Officer Jon Hirsch said.
These days, the Rotary Club of Gonzales counts among its membership men and women, young and old, and professionals wanting to make a difference in the community. Its motto is "Service Above Self."
“Some think that the Rotary Club of Gonzales is a ‘meet and eat’ organization, but it was formed for, has been and continues to be dedicated to meeting the needs of humanity and service above self,” Spaht said.
Over the years, the club has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and participated in programs and events contributing to the well-being of the local community and people around the world. One of its biggest projects is the Ascension Fund, of which the Rotary Club of Gonzales is a founder, a news release said. It continues to support the Ascension Fund, a nonprofit providing teacher grants through donations from businesses and organizations.
For information about becoming a member, email Membership Chair Mark LaCour at lacourmark@gmail.com.